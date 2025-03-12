Ireland Appoints Its AI Act Competent Authorities

On 4 March 2025, the Irish government approved a recommendation from Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, to implement a distributed regulatory model for the enforcement of the EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act (AI Act).

This decision marks a significant step in Ireland's AI governance framework and aligns with the country's ambition to position itself as a key centre of expertise for digital and data regulation within the EU.

Key Regulatory Designations Under Article 70

The government has designated eight public bodies as national competent authorities under Article 70 of the AI Act (Article 70). Article 70 requires each EU Member State to establish or designate at least one notifying authority and one market surveillance authority for AI oversight. These competent authorities will be responsible for supervising the implementation of the AI Act within their respective sectors:

Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) – Oversight of AI applications in financial services, including algorithmic trading and credit risk assessments.

– Oversight of AI applications in financial services, including algorithmic trading and credit risk assessments. Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) – Regulation of AI-driven telecommunications infrastructure and digital communications.

– Regulation of AI-driven telecommunications infrastructure and digital communications. Commission for Railway Regulation (CRR) – Supervision of AI use in railway systems, ensuring safety and compliance.

– Supervision of AI use in railway systems, ensuring safety and compliance. Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) – Ensuring fair competition and consumer rights in AI-driven markets.

– Ensuring fair competition and consumer rights in AI-driven markets. Data Protection Commission (DPC) – Overseeing AI applications involving personal data, in alignment with GDPR obligations.

– Overseeing AI applications involving personal data, in alignment with GDPR obligations. Health and Safety Authority (HSA) – Regulating AI applications related to occupational health and workplace safety.

– Regulating AI applications related to occupational health and workplace safety. Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) – Supervision of AI use in medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

– Supervision of AI use in medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Marine Survey Office (Department of Transport) – Oversight of AI applications in maritime transport and safety.

These authorities will be responsible for enforcing AI Act provisions applicable to their respective sectors, ensuring compliance with AI risk classifications, and coordinating with other regulatory bodies to address cross-sectoral challenges.

A lead regulator will be designated at a later stage to coordinate enforcement and oversee centralised functions, ensuring coherence in Ireland's AI regulatory approach.

How the Article 70 Designations Differ from Article 77 Fundamental Rights Authorities

This designation process under Article 70 is distinct from Ireland's previous appointment of national public authorities under Article 77 of the AI Act, which focuses specifically on the protection of fundamental rights. In November 2024, the government designated nine authorities under Article 77 to supervise and enforce AI's impact on fundamental rights, including non-discrimination, electoral integrity, and consumer protection. These authorities, such as the Data Protection Commission (DPC), Coimisiún na Meán, and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC), have specific powers to access AI documentation, conduct technical assessments, and request compliance testing of high-risk AI systems where fundamental rights concerns arise.

In contrast, the Article 70 authorities are tasked with the broader implementation and enforcement of the AI Act, ensuring compliance across all regulated AI systems, including market surveillance and technical conformity assessments.

Regulatory Obligations and Next Steps

Under Article 70, Member States must:

Communicate the identity of their notifying and market surveillance authorities to the European Commission by 2 August 2025.

Designate a single point of contact responsible for centralised coordination of AI Act implementation.

Ensure that authorities have adequate technical, financial, and human resources, including expertise in AI technologies, data protection, cybersecurity, and fundamental rights.

Provide publicly available contact details for competent authorities to facilitate communication with AI providers, deployers, and stakeholders; and

Report to the European Commission every two years on the adequacy of financial and human resources allocated to national competent authorities.

Additionally, these authorities may provide guidance and advice to businesses, particularly SMEs and startups, to support compliance with the AI Act. This will be essential in ensuring that Irish businesses understand their obligations under the new framework, particularly for high-risk AI applications.

Legal and Compliance Implications for Businesses

For businesses operating AI systems in Ireland, the appointment of these authorities marks the beginning of an active regulatory enforcement phase under the AI Act. Companies developing or deploying AI in regulated sectors should immediately assess their compliance obligations, particularly those whose AI systems are classified as high-risk under the Act.

Key steps for businesses include:

Mapping AI Deployments – Identifying whether their AI systems fall under high-risk categories (e.g., employment, financial services, healthcare, law enforcement).

Engaging with Competent Authorities – Understanding sector-specific regulatory expectations and guidance provided by the relevant authority.

Implementing Compliance Measures – Ensuring technical and procedural compliance with AI Act requirements, including risk assessments, data governance, and transparency obligations.

Preparing for Market Surveillance – Ensuring AI systems are well-documented and capable of meeting scrutiny from designated regulatory bodies.

Ireland's Approach to AI Governance

Ireland's decision to adopt a distributed model for AI regulation reflects its sectoral regulatory landscape and aims to provide businesses with a clear and familiar compliance pathway. The government has positioned this model as one that will enable effective oversight while fostering innovation. Minister Burke emphasised that Ireland's approach will ensure AI adoption occurs in a manner that is trustworthy, safe, and aligned with economic growth objectives.

With further designations, including the appointment of a lead regulator, expected in the coming months, businesses operating AI systems in Ireland should stay closely engaged with regulatory developments to ensure compliance with the evolving framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.