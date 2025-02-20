The EU Commission Guidelines On Prohibited AI Practices Under The AI Act – Part One

The practice must constitute the 'placing on the market', the 'putting into service' or the 'use' of an AI system. The AI system must be intended or used for the evaluation or classification of natural persons or groups of persons over a certain period of time based on:

their social behaviour; or known, inferred or predicted personal or personality characteristics. The social score must lead or be capable of leading to the detrimental or unfavourable treatment of persons or groups in one or more of the following scenarios: (a) in social contexts unrelated to those in which the data was originally generated or collected; and/or (b) treatment that is unjustified or disproportionate to their social behaviour or its gravity.

Profiling – Following the decision in the SCHUFA case (Case C-634/21), profiling of natural persons, where this is conducted through AI systems, may be covered through this prohibition, as it is captured within the concept of "evaluation", provided the other conditions for the prohibition are fulfilled. The phrasing "over a certain period of time" is indicative that assessment should not be limited to once-off gradings or ratings from a very specific individual context. This should not be used to circumvent the prohibition. Social behaviour is broad and includes "actions, behaviour, habits, interactions within society, etc., and usually covers behaviour related data points from multiple sources". It can cover private contexts and business contexts such as the payment of debts. "Personal characteristics" may or may not involve social behaviour, for example performance at work, economic situation, financial liquidity, health, personal preferences, interests, reliability, behaviour, location or movement, level of debt, type of car etc. Personality characteristics should be interpreted in the same way but includes individuals profiles and may imply judgment of other persons or AI systems. "Known, inferred or predicted characteristics" have implications for the fairness of the scoring practice in question. There must be a causal link between the social score and the treatment of the evaluated person or group of persons. It is not enough that the credit score results in detrimental or unfavourable treatment. This might meet the GDPR criterion for automated processing but under Article 5(1)(c) the treatment must either be (i) in unrelated social contexts or (ii) disproportionate to the gravity of social behaviour. The Guidelines recognise at paragraph 164 that "many AI-enabled scoring and evaluation practices may not fulfil them [either of these criteria] and therefore be outside the scope of the prohibition. In particular, this may not be the case where the AI-enabled scoring practices are for a specific legitimate evaluation purpose and comply with applicable Union and national laws that specify the data considered as relevant for the purposes of evaluation and ensure that the detrimental or unfavourable treatment is justified and proportionate to the social behaviour".



The scoring of natural persons is not at all times prohibited, but only in the limited cases where all of the conditions in Article 5(1)(c) are fulfilled.