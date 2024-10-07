ARTICLE
7 October 2024

AI And Ireland Podcast With Barry Scannell And Minister Dara Calleary (Podcast)

WF
William Fry

Contributor

William Fry logo
William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Explore Firm Details
On the episode Barry and Minister Calleary discuss the AI Act and Ireland's role in AI regulation, Ireland's National AI strategy, as well as Government supports and incentives...
Ireland Technology
Photo of Barry Scannell
Authors

Technology partner Barry Scannell spoke with Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary for the latest episode of William Fry's Legal Podcast.

On the episode Barry and Minister Calleary discuss the AI Act and Ireland's role in AI regulation, Ireland's National AI strategy, as well as Government supports and incentives, collaboration with multinationals and much more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Barry Scannell
Barry Scannell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More