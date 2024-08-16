Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, August 2024

EU

Artificial Intelligence

Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 laying down harmonised rules on artificial intelligence is now in force. It lays down rules for placing on the market, putting into service, and use of AI systems; prohibitions of certain AI practices; specific requirements for high-risk AI systems and obligations for operators of such systems; transparency rules for certain AI systems; rules for the placing on the market of general-purpose AI models; rules on market monitoring; and measures to support innovation. Further information is available here and a Q&A is here.

Digital Services Act

The Commission calls for evidence until 30 September 2024 as it prepares guidance on protection of minors online.

COMREG NEWS

Spectrum Transfer and Lease framework and guidelines

ComReg is consulting until 11 September 2024 on proposals to update the existing spectrum transfer and lease framework in Ireland in light of the European Union (Electronic Communications Code) Regulations 2022. Proposed updates include making the scope of the proposed framework broader than the existing framework and encompasses all individual spectrum rights of use for electronic communications networks and services, except for broadcasting rights of use. In line with EU Regulations, the proposed update would also give greater prominence to the opportunity for notifying parties to make initial queries pre-notification.

Consumer care statistics for Q2 2024

ComReg published consumer care statistics for Q2 2024. It recorded approximately 9,200 consumer contacts, compared to 9,000 consumer contacts in Q1 2024. 92% of all issues recorded were queries, with the remaining 8% being complaints.

Guidance for mobile network operators on 2G/3G switch off

ComReg published guidance for mobile network operators ("MNOs") on the requirements they need to meet when considering any proposed switch off of their 2G/3G services. The guidance sets out ComReg's expectations as to the steps MNOs should take in seeking to meet the requirement to take "all reasonable endeavours", as per the license conditions in Regulation 6(1)(k) of S.I.264/2021. These regulations require that MNOs notify ComReg at least six months prior to the cessation of any terrestrial system to which the licence relates, while making all reasonable endeavours to minimise any adverse effects on users.

Implementation of EU roaming regulation by Irish mobile companies

ComReg published its 30th information notice in relation to the implementation of EU roaming by Irish mobile service providers. It spans the data collection period 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023. The 2022 roaming regulation extended the price regulation of roaming services through the introduction of a glide path to further reduce the caps for voice, SMS and data roaming services. The full ComReg publication analysing Irish data can be found here.

