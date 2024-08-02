The William Fry AI Guide is designed as a practical tool to assist in navigating complex legal issues raised by AI.

Part 1 of the Guide deals with the AI Act, and we provide a comprehensive overview of relevant pressing areas to be considered in the months after the AI Act enters into force, along with our own insights in terms of what businesses can consider doing to deal with the new legislation.

Part 2 of the Guide addresses various AI-related legal issues that we see arise in our daily work, often deeply connected with our work in relation to intellectual property, contracts, data protection and corporate transactions. Part 2 provides practical considerations for dealing with these areas of law when they involve an AI component.

We hope that you enjoy reading this Guide, and that you find it helpful in addressing the legal issues raised by AI.

Click the image below to download the guide

