15 July 2024

AI Act Implementation: The Countdown Clock Has Started

Philip Lee

Ireland Technology
Photo of Sean McElligott
Coming in at a modest 144 pages, Regulation 2024/1689, better known as the AI Act, has just been published in the Official Journal. This immediately starts the countdown to implementation:

  • The prohibitions on prescribed AI practices take effect from 2 February 2025
  • The regulations around GPAI models take effect from 2 August 2025
  • The regulations around Annex III high-risk AI systems take effect from 2 August 2026
  • The remaining regulations on high-risk AI systems take effect from 2 August 2027

Photo of Sean McElligott
Sean McElligott
