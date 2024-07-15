AI Act Implementation: The Countdown Clock Has Started

Coming in at a modest 144 pages, Regulation 2024/1689, better known as the AI Act, has just been published in the Official Journal. This immediately starts the countdown to implementation:

The prohibitions on prescribed AI practices take effect from 2 February 2025

The regulations around GPAI models take effect from 2 August 2025

The regulations around Annex III high-risk AI systems take effect from 2 August 2026

The remaining regulations on high-risk AI systems take effect from 2 August 2027

