Life Sciences - Transactional

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

We provide broad-based legal solutions and tax advice in relation to the negotiation and structuring of a variety of transactions including mergers, acquisitions, migrations, inversions, pre-sale spinouts or hive downs, business and product acquisitions and disposals, restructurings, reorganisations, cross-border mergers, distributions, joint ventures, corporate structures and related structural issues.

EXPERIENCE

Advising buyers and sellers of life sciences businesses on regulatory issues arising on transactions and dealing with the HPRA as Competent Authority, the NSAI as Ireland's Notified Body, the Departments of Health and Agriculture, the HSE and other Irish regulatory bodies

Advising life sciences companies on mergers, acquisitions, investment, post-acquisition integrations, pre-sale spin outs and hive downs of business divisions.

Advising a major pharmaceutical manufacturer on the regulatory aspects of the disposal of a manufacturing plant in Ireland

Advising a multinational pharmaceutical company and the regulatory aspects of the restructuring of its Irish subsidiaries and related marketing and manufacturing authorisations

Advising life sciences clients on finance and tax matters including inward investment, structured finance, corporate finance, corporate migration, mergers and acqusitions, the Irish R&D tax credits system, banking, investment funds, real estate and international tax

Advising on the full spectrum of EU and Competition law issues, including advising on parallel imports, the implications of changes in distribution arrangements, investigations by the Irish Competition Authority and the European Commission, Irish and EC merger control, and State aid rules.

