Agri-Food Regulator Publishes The Findings Of Its First Supplier Survey

On 20 May 2025, An Rialálaí Agraibhia (the "Agri-Food Regulator") published the results of its first supplier survey at its inaugural conference.

Overview

The Agri-Food Regulator was established under the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain (Unfair Trading) Regulations 2023 (the "2023 Regulations") and is committed to enhancing fairness and transparency in business-to-business relationships within the agri-food supply chain.

This survey was conducted to gather feedback from suppliers of agricultural and food products regarding their experiences trading with eight specific buyers in the retail and wholesale sectors. The survey examined compliance with the 2023 Regulations, as well as general trading challenges faced by suppliers. It was undertaken to gain an insight into the current landscape of the agri-food supply chain and to highlight areas for improvement.

Survey Results

The survey collected feedback on over 940 trading relationships. Overall, a high level of supplier satisfaction as to how buyers conduct their business was reported. Additionally, high levels of compliance with the 2023 Regulations were also reported, demonstrating that many buyers are adhering to fair trading practices.

However, despite these positive findings, 1 in 7 respondents still reported being subject to an unfair trading practice ("UTP").

UTPs

UTPs are prohibited under the 2023 Regulations and encompass unconditional UTPs, which are entirely prohibited, and conditional UTPs, which are prohibited unless agreed to in advance. Out of the 256 suppliers surveyed, 14% reported experiencing some form of UTP in 2024. The most commonly experienced UTPs included:

Suppliers being required to pay for the loss or deterioration of their product;

Delayed payments, with suppliers receiving payment later than 30 days for perishable products and later than 60 days for non-perishable products;

Cancellation of orders of perishable products with less than 30 days' notice; and

Suppliers being required to make payments to the buyers that were not related to a sale.

Amongst the 35 suppliers who reported experiencing a UTP, 5 in 10 had an annual turnover of €10 million or less.

When asked if they raised concerns about UTPs with the buyers, suppliers cited not wanting to lose the contract, desire to retain the long-term relationship and a lack of awareness of their rights under the UT Regulations as key reasons for not reporting issues.

General Trading Issues

In addition to UTPs, the survey also examined the general trading landscape in the agri-food supply chain. Suppliers provided feedback as to what they think are the main issues facing suppliers in the year ahead. The prevailing concern was cost increases and inflation, noted by 70% of 185 respondents. Other concerns raised included:

Retailer and buyer challenges;

Raw material and ingredient availability;

Labour market and wage pressure; and

Supply chain and logistics issues.

Suppliers also provided feedback as to what innovative practices have had a positive impact on their trading relationship. Some common answers included:

Forecasting of orders, allowing for better planning;

Strong communication with a productive and efficient team; and

Flexibility in timing and specifications, helping suppliers to adapt to seasonal challenges.

Next Steps

The findings of the survey will be used to shape the Agri-Food Regulator's programme for the year ahead. The results will be key in improving fairness and transparency in the agri-food supply chain.

The detailed findings of the 2025 Agri-Food Regulator Supplier survey are available on the Agri-Food Regulator's website.

Many thanks to Sarah McKeon for her contributions to this article.

