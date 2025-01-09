Life Sciences - Product Liability

We have unrivalled experience advising our clients on product liability claims, product recall, crisis management strategies, risk assessments, labelling and packaging issues, investigations by regulatory authorities and specialist insurance advice. At the strategic level, we act regularly as national counsel in multiparty and cross-jurisdictional litigation. We also have extensive experience dealing with sophisticated regulatory and technical issues. We have an outstanding track record in advising clients in relation to disputes arising from all stages of the product life cycle, including development, production, packaging, importation, distribution and marketing.
EXPERIENCE
- Acting for leading pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech companies in the defence of multiparty litigation concerning their products
- Advising a large medical devices manufacturer in connection with a range of claims for alleged personal injuries arising in connection with its products
- Acting for international manufacturers in the defence of breast implant claims
- Acting for and advising companies in relation to multi-jurisdiction proceedings brought by multiple claimants in relation to an alleged faulty medical device and advising in relation to claims against the device manufacturer
- Acting for a group of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in relation to litigation arising out of the recall of a drug
- Defence of large scale, complex litigation involving large cohorts of claimants in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, blood products, tobacco etc., including the defence of the largest such type of case to have come before the Irish Courts
