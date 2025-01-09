Life Sciences - Product Liability

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

We have unrivalled experience advising our clients on product liability claims, product recall, crisis management strategies, risk assessments, labelling and packaging issues, investigations by regulatory authorities and specialist insurance advice. At the strategic level, we act regularly as national counsel in multiparty and cross-jurisdictional litigation. We also have extensive experience dealing with sophisticated regulatory and technical issues. We have an outstanding track record in advising clients in relation to disputes arising from all stages of the product life cycle, including development, production, packaging, importation, distribution and marketing.

EXPERIENCE

Acting for leading pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech companies in the defence of multiparty litigation concerning their products

Advising a large medical devices manufacturer in connection with a range of claims for alleged personal injuries arising in connection with its products

Acting for international manufacturers in the defence of breast implant claims

Acting for and advising companies in relation to multi-jurisdiction proceedings brought by multiple claimants in relation to an alleged faulty medical device and advising in relation to claims against the device manufacturer

Acting for a group of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in relation to litigation arising out of the recall of a drug

Defence of large scale, complex litigation involving large cohorts of claimants in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, blood products, tobacco etc., including the defence of the largest such type of case to have come before the Irish Courts

