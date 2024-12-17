ARTICLE
17 December 2024

We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Aircraft Leasing Market Dynamics

W
Walkers

Contributor

Walkers logo
Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. From our 10 offices, we provide legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers.
Explore Firm Details
As the aircraft leasing industry comes off a year of relatively strong performance, despite certain new and persisting issues impacting the industry, market sentiment remains positive as we look ahead to 2025.
Ireland Finance and Banking
Killian McSharry and Julia Keppe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As the aircraft leasing industry comes off a year of relatively strong performance, despite certain new and persisting issues impacting the industry, market sentiment remains positive as we look ahead to 2025.

In this episode of the podcast, Ireland-based partner Killian McSharry speaks to executive director and founding partner at Airborne Capital, Cian Dooley, about current market dynamics and the industry outlook for 2025.

Airborne Capital is a specialist aircraft lease and asset manager and aviation advisory firm, managing a fleet of young to mid-life aircraft with around 30 lessees in 21 different countries.

Listen to the episode here and on all major podcast providers.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Killian McSharry
Killian McSharry
Photo of Julia Keppe
Julia Keppe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More