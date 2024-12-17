We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Aircraft Leasing Market Dynamics

As the aircraft leasing industry comes off a year of relatively strong performance, despite certain new and persisting issues impacting the industry, market sentiment remains positive as we look ahead to 2025.

In this episode of the podcast, Ireland-based partner Killian McSharry speaks to executive director and founding partner at Airborne Capital, Cian Dooley, about current market dynamics and the industry outlook for 2025.

Airborne Capital is a specialist aircraft lease and asset manager and aviation advisory firm, managing a fleet of young to mid-life aircraft with around 30 lessees in 21 different countries.

