Legal News - January 25

- CounselConnect Podcast – A dialogue
on legal advice privilege
Listen to our knowledge lawyers' dialogue on legal advice privilege, where they delve into its nuances and explore privilege between shareholders and companies.
- Court Awards €11m for Breach of
Fiduciary Duties
Although not a direct employee, the High Court found that the position held by a consultant made him a fiduciary of some of the plaintiff companies and, therefore, liable to pay them €11.3m in a dispute centred on the concealment of a valuable development opportunity in Dublin.
- Unwrapping the EDPB's Guidance on AI
Models and Data Protection
The European Data Protection Board's (EDPB) Opinion 28/2024, published on 18 December 2024, offers a useful analysis of data protection issues linked to artificial intelligence (AI) models.
- Insolvency Reforms Under Amended Companies
Act
The Companies (Corporate Governance, Enforcement and Regulatory Provisions) Act 2024 partially came into force on 3 December 2024. Amending the Companies Act 2014, this legislation introduces enhancements in corporate governance, company law administration, enforcement and supervision, and corporate insolvency.
- Update: Provisions Strengthening Irish
Corporate Watchdog's Powers Commenced
Since 3 December 2024, the powers of Ireland's corporate watchdog, the Corporate Enforcement Authority have been strengthened by the Companies (Corporate Governance, Enforcement and Regulatory Provisions) Act 2024.
- Finance Act 2024: New Era for Pension
Savings
The Finance Act 2024 (Finance Act), which was signed into law on 12 November 2024, introduces significant changes to the tax landscape as it affects pensions in Ireland.
- The Future of Product Liability under Revised EU
Directive
Directive (EU) 2024/2853 on liability for defective products came into effect on 8 December. This revised directive aims to meet the needs of the digital era and modern economy by incorporating new products and economic operators into its scope, extending limitation periods, and easing the burden of proof for plaintiffs.
- Motor Insurance Insolvency Compensation
Act 2024 Takes Effect
The Motor Insurance Insolvency Compensation Act 2024 came into operation on 17 October 2024, representing a significant step forward in protecting the interests of motor insurance policyholders and injured parties and introducing important changes in how motor insurance claims will be handled in insolvency cases.
- EIOPA Updates "Decision on
Collaboration" for Conversion Processes
EIOPA has published Annex II to its Decision on Collaboration Regarding the Transfer of Registered Office of Insurance and Reinsurance Undertakings, which supplements the 2021 Decision on the Collaboration of the Insurance Supervisory Authorities of the Member States of the EEA.
In Short
