Pharmaceutical Advertising Laws And Regulations Ireland 2025

1. General – Medicinal Products

1.1 What laws and codes of practice govern the advertising of medicinal products in your jurisdiction?

The advertising of medicinal products is governed by a combination of legislation and self-regulatory codes of practice. The principal regulations are the Medicinal Products (Control of Advertising) Regulations 2007 (S.I. No. 541 of 2007) (the “Regulations”), which implement Titles VIII and VIII of Directive 2001/83/EC (as amended) (the “Directive”). In addition, general laws concerning advertising and commercial practices are set out in the Consumer Protection Act 2007 (as amended) (the “CPA”) and the European Communities (Misleading and Comparative Marketing Communications) Regulations 2007 (the “Misleading Advertising Regulations”). The Consumer Rights Act 2022 also amends and consolidates the law relating to rights and remedies in contracts between traders and consumers. The Ethics in Public Office Acts, 1995 and 2001 (as amended) (the “Ethics Acts”), apply to promotional practices involving healthcare professionals who also hold certain designated public positions or directorships. The Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018 (as amended) (the “2018 Act”) may also apply in circumstances where promotional practices are found to be corrupt. The Health Products Regulatory Authority (the “HPRA”) is the body responsible for monitoring the advertising of medicinal products and enforcing the Regulations. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (the “CCPC”) is the regulatory body with oversight of general consumer law. Coimisiún na Meán (“CnM”) was established pursuant to the provisions of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022 (amending the Broadcasting Act 2009).

The law is supplemented by a number of codes of practice. The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (the “IPHA”) has published two relevant codes of practice: the IPHA Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry (Version 8.5) (the “Pharmaceutical Code”), which was recently revised and its new version (Version 8.6) will be in force as of 1 June 2025 (the “Revised Pharmaceutical Code”); and the IPHA Self-Care Advertising Code (Version 6) (the “Self-Care Code”) (together the “Codes”). These Codes apply only to those pharmaceutical companies that have voluntarily agreed to be members of the IPHA. The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (“ASAI”) has issued a “Code of Standards for Advertising and Marketing Communications in Ireland” (7th Edition) (“ASAI Code”). CnM has produced several codes, including the “Online Safety Code” (October 2024) which applies to video-sharing platform service providers, who may not market, sell or arrange “audiovisual commercial communications harmful to the general public”. Audiovisual commercial communications for medicinal products and medical treatment available only on prescription in the State fall within this definition.

1.2 How is “advertising” defined?

“Advertising” is defined in the Regulations as any activity designed to promote the prescription, supply, sale or consumption of medicinal products. This specifically includes:

advertising to the general public and those who are qualified to prescribe or supply medicinal products;

visits by medical sales representatives to persons qualified to prescribe medicinal products;

the supply of samples;

inducements to prescribe or supply by the gift, offer or promise of any benefit or bonus, in money or in kind;

sponsorship of promotional meetings and scientific conferences attended by persons qualified to prescribe or supply; and

in particular, the payment of travelling and accommodation expenses associated with such conferences.

The scope of this definition was recently the subject of a decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) in February 2025 in Case C‑517/23 between the Professional Association of Pharmacists of the North Rhine region of Germany (Apothekerkammer Nordrhein) and DocMorris NV. Hereby, the CJEU held that the concept of “advertising of medicinal products” in Article 86(1) must be regarded as an autonomous concept of EU law and interpreted in a uniform manner throughout the EU. The CJEU went on to find the fundamental defining characteristic of “advertising of medicinal products” as where a message is designed to promote the prescription, supply, sale or consumption of medicinal products.

1.3 What arrangements are companies required to have in place to ensure compliance with the various laws and codes of practice on advertising, such as “sign off” of promotional copy requirements?

The Regulations require that a scientific service be established within the company to compile and collate all information relating to products. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code retains the requirement that the scientific service must include a doctor or, where appropriate, a pharmacist or other suitably qualified person who must approve all promotional material prior to release. Such person must certify that the advertisement complies with the Revised Pharmaceutical Code and that the relevant summary of product characteristics (“SmPC”) is consistent with all applicable laws and is a fair and truthful presentation of the facts concerning the medicinal product being promoted.

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code requires that each company appoint at least one senior employee who is responsible for supervising compliance with the Revised Pharmaceutical Code. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code has been updated to reflect the requirement to ensure that employees who are involved in any activities covered by the Revised Pharmaceutical Code are trained and compliant with the Code's requirements.

1.4 Are there any legal or code requirements for companies to have specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) governing advertising activities or to employ personnel with a specific role? If so, what aspects should those SOPs cover and what are the requirements regarding specific personnel?

There are no legal or code requirements for SOPs governing advertising activities. Under the Revised Pharmaceutical Code, every company must establish a scientific service in charge of information about its medicinal products and the approval and supervision of non-interventional studies. This scientific service must include a medical doctor or, where appropriate, a pharmacist or other suitably qualified person who will be responsible for:

Approving any promotional material before release. Overseeing any non-interventional study.

1.5 Must advertising be approved in advance by a regulatory or industry authority before use? If so, what is the procedure for approval? Even if there is no requirement for prior approval in all cases, can the authorities require this in some circumstances?

There is no necessity to have advertising pre-approved by a regulatory or industry authority. However, the HPRA reserves the right to pre-review advertisements and may request the marketing authorisation holder (“MAH”) to furnish particulars of any advertisement or proposed advertisement for which they are responsible relating to the relevant authorised product and to fully comply with any subsequent decision issued by the HPRA.

Part 3 of the Regulations outlines the rules governing the advertisement of medicinal products to the public. To the extent that it is contemplated by the Irish legal and governing framework, the concept of prior approval of an advertisement by a regulator or authority is outlined in Regulation 13 in that it disapplies certain prohibitions on advertising where an advertisement is part of a vaccination campaign relating to a medicinal product, which is a vaccine or serum, provided that such campaign has been approved by the Minister for Health (the “Minister”). This is also contemplated by CnM's Commercial Code.

1.6 If the authorities consider that an advertisement which has been issued is in breach of the law and/or code of practice, do they have powers to stop the further publication of that advertisement? Can they insist on the issue of a corrective statement? Are there any rights of appeal?

The HPRA can order the withdrawal of a misleading advertisement and the issuing of a corrective statement in respect of a published advertisement. There is also an obligation upon a person who has issued or displayed or caused to be issued or displayed, or proposes to, any advertisement which is misleading in the opinion of the Irish Medicines Board (the “Board”) and where the Board so directs, to ensure that such advertisement or proposed advertisement is withdrawn. If the advertisement has been issued or displayed, that person shall publish a corrective statement in the form and means considered acceptable by the Board, if directed to do so by the Board. A direction given by the Board shall state in detail the reasons on which it is based.

The Irish Courts can order the withdrawal of an advertisement and that a corrective statement be issued, where a party is convicted of a specified offence under the Irish Medicines Board Act 1995, as amended, and the court is satisfied that the advertisement was misleading. The IPHA may require the withdrawal of an advertisement if it is of the opinion that it is not in the interests of consumer safety. Decisions of the IPHA Code Council (the “Code Council”) may be appealed to the IPHA Appeals Board, and the decision of the IPHA Appeals Board is final and binding. Decisions of the HPRA may be appealed to the Irish Courts.

1.7 What are the penalties for failing to comply with the rules governing the advertising of medicines? Who has responsibility for enforcement and how strictly are the rules enforced? Are there any important examples where action has been taken against pharmaceutical companies? If there have not been such cases, please confirm. To what extent may competitors take direct action through the courts in relation to advertising infringements?

Penalties for breach of the Regulations range from fines (€2,000–€300,000) and imprisonment (up to 10 years). Prosecutions may be brought by the HPRA, the Minister, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland and the Health Service Executive (the “HSE”).

Penalties for breach of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code are dealt with by the Code Council and range from:

an order to cease the breach and take all necessary steps to avoid a similar breach in the future and to provide proof of same to the Code Council within a defined period as decided by the Chair of the Code Council;

an order for the recovery of offending material;

publication of a corrective statement in the medical and/or pharmaceutical press, and/or lay media if relevant. The terms of this corrective notice must be approved by the Code Council and the cost of this must be incurred by the breaching company;

publication of the decision;

imposition of a fee to cover the costs of the administration of the Code Council or the Appeals Board;

referral of the matter to the Minister; and

recommendation to the IPHA Board of Directors of suspension or expulsion from the IPHA.

The deliberation of cases by the Code Council is performed on a case-by-case basis and does not follow the principle of precedence. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code states sanctions must be proportionate to the nature of the infringement, have a deterrent effect and take account of repeated offences of a similar nature or patterns of different offences.

Penalties for breaching the CPA include fines (€4,000 to €100,000) and imprisonment (up to 24 months). In determining the sentence under the CPA, the courts will have regard to: the nature, gravity, scale and duration of the infringement; any actions taken to mitigate or remedy the damage suffered by consumers; financial benefits gained, or losses avoided resulting from the infringement; and any penalties imposed for the similar infringements in other member states. The Misleading Advertising Regulations and the CPA allow a competitor to seek a court order to prevent misleading marketing or prohibited comparative advertising.

An interesting case which involved a serious breach of the Pharmaceutical Code occurred in 2015, when Shire advertised their product Buccolam Oromucosal Solution, which had appeared in the publicly available Irish Independent Newspaper Neurology Supplement. The breach of the Pharmaceutical Code and the breach of Regulation 9 of the Regulations had been notified to Shire by the HPRA. The Code Council believed that in the publication of this advertisement, proper procedures were not followed, and this demonstrated a lack of control over the entire process within the organisation.

Accordingly, the Code Council determined that the placing of the advertisement had reduced confidence in the pharmaceutical industry and thereby found a breach of Clause 2.1 of the then Pharmaceutical Code. The Code Council required that Shire undertake an independent external audit of all their advertising/promotional procedures and processes (and compliance with those processes and procedures) within six months. Moreover, an annual audit was to be completed for a further three years to ensure continued compliance with all advertising/promotional procedures and processes.

More recently, the HPRA has instructed 135 clinics advertising botulinum toxin online to remove unlawful content.

1.8 What is the relationship between any self-regulatory process and the supervisory and enforcement function of the competent authorities? Can and, in practice, do, the competent authorities investigate matters drawn to their attention that may constitute a breach of both the law and any relevant code and are already being assessed by any self-regulatory body? Do the authorities take up matters based on an adverse finding of any self-regulatory body?

The Codes fit into the framework established by Regulation 26 of the Regulations, which recognises the role of voluntary control in the advertising of medicinal products. Breaches of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code are dealt with by the Code Council (please see questions 1.6 and 1.7 above); however, the IPHA may refer difficult or persistent breaches of the Codes to the Minister. The IPHA may also advise the ASAI of its findings against an advertiser and recommend action. In addition, advertising is monitored and regulated by the HPRA. It supervises compliance with the Regulations by performing random reviews of advertisements in various media. It may also carry out inspections at the offices of MAHs that advertise human medicinal products, and investigate complaints received in relation to advertisements. If such investigations show non-compliance with the Regulations and/or the Codes, the HPRA will either require that the advertisement be corrected or, less frequently, take legal proceedings.

1.9 In addition to any action based specifically upon the rules relating to advertising, what actions, if any, can be taken on the basis of unfair competition? Who may bring such an action?

An individual/company who believes that a particular company is engaging in unfair competition (as prohibited by the Competition Act 2002 (as amended)) may bring an action for damages in the courts. Alternatively, it may report the behaviour to the CCPC, which may bring an action on its own behalf.

2. Providing Information Prior to Authorisation of Medicinal Product

2.1 To what extent is it possible to make information available to healthcare professionals about a medicine before that product is authorised? For example, may information on such medicines be discussed, or made available, at scientific meetings? Does it make a difference if the meeting is sponsored by the company responsible for the product? Is the position the same with regard to the provision of off-label information (i.e. information relating to indications and/or other product variants not authorised)?

The Regulations prohibit the promotion of medicinal products that are not the subject of a marketing authorisation or a certificate of traditional use registration (the latter registration relates to herbal medicinal products). The Codes also prohibit the promotion of products prior to authorisation, subject to certain exceptions such as materials at international congresses and symposia held within Ireland, where the medicine is authorised in at least one other country in the European Economic Area (the “EEA”).

Separately, the CPA deems as a “prohibited commercial practice” a representation that a product has an authorisation which it does not have. Advertisements, as part of a vaccination campaign, however, are approved (provided the Minister has permitted the same). In addition, correspondence to healthcare professionals in response to an unsolicited specific question about a particular medicinal product, which may include material of a non-promotional nature, and non-promotional, generic information about companies, including financial data, descriptions of research and development programmes, and discussions of regulatory developments affecting the company and its products, are not prohibited.

The Regulations prohibit the promotion by MAHs of medicinal products for therapeutic indications for which they have not been approved. However, the legitimate exchange of medical and scientific information to healthcare professionals is not prohibited, provided such information or activity does not constitute any form of promotion that would be prohibited under the Regulations. Scientific, complete, objective, factual and non-promotional information concerning the off-label use of the products may be provided to healthcare professionals by representatives of the medical departments in response to an unsolicited request by the healthcare professional for such information.

2.2 May information on unauthorised medicines and/or off-label information be published? If so, in what circumstances?

Indications for unauthorised medicinal products and off-label usage in Ireland may be referenced in promotional material appearing on exhibition stands or distributed at international congresses or symposia held in Ireland, provided such medicinal products and indications are approved in at least one other country in the EEA. This exception applies only to meetings that are truly international and scientific, and the Revised Pharmaceutical Code has been updated to include the requirement that a significant proportion of the speakers and delegates must be from countries other than Ireland. A clearly legible statement must also be included, indicating that the material relates to a product or indication that is unapproved in Ireland.

In addition, where prescribing information is provided, an explanatory statement must also be included indicating that licensing conditions differ internationally. If products are not approved in the EEA, no promotional material may be displayed or distributed, but legitimate, balanced and non-promotional scientific papers that include off-label information or information concerning unauthorised medicinal products may be provided at the medical booths at symposia or conferences in response to an unsolicited request from a healthcare professional for that specific information. Such information must not be distributed along with promotional materials or contain references to promotional materials.

2.3 Is it possible for companies to issue press releases about unauthorised medicines and/or off-label information? If so, what limitations apply? If differences apply depending on the target audience (e.g. specialised medical or scientific media vs. mainstream public media), please specify.

The Regulations do not deal specifically with press releases. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code, however, provides that press releases must be non-promotional communications both in content and purpose. It advises that information about a new medicine must not be released to the public until the medical profession has been informed of its availability. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code allows certain exceptions for press releases to the medical media, including that the use of brand names may only be used if the product has a marketing authorisation, and then only to announce factual information. Within such press releases, information relating specifically to the results of clinical trials should be scientific in tone and must not refer to the brand name.

2.4 May such information be sent to healthcare professionals by the company? If so, must the healthcare professional request the information?

Scientific, complete, objective, factual and non-promotional information concerning the off-label use of the products or unauthorised products can be provided to healthcare professionals in response to an unsolicited and specific request by the healthcare professional for such information. MAHs are not permitted to proactively distribute such information to healthcare professionals. In addition, such correspondence may only be distributed to healthcare professionals by members of the medical department of the MAH.

2.5 How has the ECJ judgment in the Ludwigs case, Case C-143/06, permitting manufacturers of non-approved medicinal products (i.e. products without a marketing authorisation) to make available to pharmacists price lists for such products (for named-patient/compassionate use purposes pursuant to Article 5 of the Directive), without this being treated as illegal advertising, been reflected in the legislation or practical guidance in your jurisdiction?

Following the ECJ's decision in the Ludwigs case (Case C-143/06), the Medicinal Products (Control of Placing on the Market) Regulations 2007 were amended to provide that where products are made available pursuant to the compassionate use exemption, no advertisement relating to the product, other than one that states only the trade name, pack size, price and dose may be issued at the request or with the consent of the pharmacist, wholesaler or manufacturer, and the regulations are clear that no such advertisement or representation may be issued with a view to it being seen by the general public.

As a consequence, authorised manufacturers are now permitted to provide pharmacists and wholesalers with information in respect of the trade name, pack size, price and dose quantity for such exempt medicinal products. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code has also been updated to provide that price lists are not considered advertising, provided they do not include any claims about the medicine.

2.6 May information on unauthorised medicines or indications be sent to institutions to enable them to plan ahead in their budgets for products to be authorised in the future?

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code does not specifically exclude such information from the definition of promotion. The provision of such information in the absence of a specific request by the institution is likely to be deemed promotional, and therefore subject to the prohibition on the promotion of unapproved products.

2.7 Is it possible for companies to involve healthcare professionals in market research exercises concerning possible launch materials for medicinal products or indications as yet unauthorised? If so, what limitations apply? Has any guideline been issued on market research of medicinal products?

Under the Revised Pharmaceutical Code, market research is permitted but cannot be used as a form of disguised promotion, including promotion of unauthorised medicinal products or unauthorised therapeutic indications of authorised products. Certain guidance can be found in the Revised Pharmaceutical Code, which states that methods used for market research must never discredit or reduce confidence in the industry. Research questions must not be phrased in order to solicit disparaging references to competitors or their products. Access to participants must not be gained by subterfuge and only minimal incentives can be given, which must be commensurate with the work involved. While there is no specific national guidance on market research in Ireland, the European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association has published a Code of Conduct that provides guidance in this area.

3. Advertisements to Healthcare Professionals

3.1 What information must appear in advertisements directed to healthcare professionals?

The Regulations require the product's name, a list of active ingredients using the common name placed immediately adjacent to the most prominent display of the product name, the classification for the sale or supply of the product, one or more of the product's indications and the method of administration where it is not obvious. A clear and legible statement of the information in the SmPC regarding adverse reactions, precautions and contraindications, dosage and method of use relevant to the indications must be included. The name and address of the MAH, certificate of registration or certificate of traditional use registration or the business name and address of the part of the business responsible for placing the medicinal product on the market should also be provided along with the authorisation number.

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code now provides that a QR code, linking directly to the foregoing information, may be added to printed advertisements but is not a substitute for this information. It provides a new exception for full advertisements in the form of banner stands or other stands only, where the foregoing information may be substituted by prominent statements regarding the availably of the information at any adjacent company table, and/or by a QR code linking directly to that information.

3.2 Are there any restrictions on the information that may appear in an advertisement? May an advertisement refer to: (a) studies not mentioned in the SmPC; or (b) studies which have not been published either in peer-reviewed journals or at all (“data on file”)?

In advertising to persons qualified to prescribe or supply, such advertising must contain the information set out in question 3.1 above. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code prohibits the making of exaggerated claims in advertising or disparaging references to other producers' products, services or promotions. The use of a rival producer's logos or brands without consent is prohibited. It is prohibited to advertise a product as being “new” if it has been available in Ireland for more than 12 months. It is also outlined in the Revised Pharmaceutical Code that the word “safe” must be qualified. Comparisons with rival products must be factual, fair and capable of substantiation. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code also provides that promotional material must not state approval by the HPRA or related organisations such as the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”), the European Commission or the Committee for Medicine for Human Use. The Regulations are silent on the specific point of referring to studies that are not in the SmPC or that have not been published, except to say that information may not be included if it is not accurate, up to date, verifiable and sufficiently complete to enable the recipient to form his or her own opinion of the therapeutic value of the product. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code requires all promotional information to be consistent with the information in the SmPC.

3.3 Are there any restrictions to the inclusion of endorsements by healthcare professionals in promotional materials?

Names and photographs of healthcare professionals must not be used without their consent, or in a manner that would breach the ethical code of the appropriate profession. Testimonials do not constitute substantiation, and the opinions expressed should be supported with independent evidence of their accuracy. Clinical and/or scientific opinions of healthcare professionals cannot be directly or implicitly disparaged. The ASAI Code requires all endorsements for medicinal products that give the impression of professional advice, and all recommendations, to come from persons who are suitably qualified and have relevant and recognised qualifications.

3.4 What rules govern comparative advertisements? Is there a requirement for “head to head” clinical trial data? Is it possible to use another company's brand name as part of that comparison? Would it be possible to refer to a competitor's product or indication which had not yet been authorised in your jurisdiction?

Comparative advertising is permitted under the Trade Marks Act 1996, provided it is in accordance with honest practices in industrial or commercial matters and does not take unfair advantage of, or is not detrimental to, the distinctive character or reputation of the trade mark. Such advertising must also comply with the Misleading Advertising Regulations and the CPA, which prohibit misleading comparative advertising. Both the Regulations and Revised Pharmaceutical Code are silent on comparative claims in respect of “head to head” clinical trials, they however require comparisons of medicinal products to be factual, fair and capable of substantiation.

In addition, the Misleading Advertising Regulations require claims to objectively compare one or more material, relevant, verifiable and representative features of products. Under the Revised Pharmaceutical Code, brand names cannot be used in comparator advertisements without the prior consent of the relevant brand owner. Additionally, the products, services and promotions of other companies cannot be disparaged in advertising either directly or implicitly. Unauthorised competitor products should not be referenced in promotional material. (See question 3.2 above.)

3.5 What rules apply to environmental “green” claims made in relation to specific products in promotional material?

The CPA (as amended) provides that any “green” claims made must be true, correct and accurate such that they cannot be considered misleading. The use of “green” terms/phrases in a general sense should be avoided and instead specific language should be used that demonstrates their accuracy with identifiable evidence.

The ASAI Code requires environmental claims to be substantiated and to be based on the full lifecycle of a product. Where scientific opinion is divided significantly on a topic, or where evidence is inconclusive, this should be reflected in advertisements.

The Empowering Consumers Directive, amending the Unfair Claims Directive, entered into force on 26 March 2024. Member States must comply with the directive by 27 September 2026. The directive addresses the use of generic environmental claims such as “sustainable” and also claims about future environmental performance. It only applies to business-to-consumer commercial practices.

The Green Claims Directive was adopted by Parliament on 12 March 2024. The directive would require companies to carry out an assessment to substantiate explicit environmental claims, although no single method of assessment is prescribed. In June 2024, the Council adopted its general approach on the proposed directive which was intended to form the basis for negotiations with Parliament on the final shape of the directive. The final text is expected to be agreed and adopted in 2025.

3.6 What rules govern the distribution of scientific papers and/or proceedings of congresses to healthcare professionals?

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code specifically states that its application is not intended to inhibit the exchange of medical and scientific information during the development of a product. The distribution of scientific papers at international congresses or symposia held in Ireland is permissible. There are, however, certain requirements to be met before distributing such papers. (See also question 2.1 above.)

3.7 Are “teaser” advertisements (i.e. advertisements that alert a reader to the fact that information on something new will follow, without specifying the nature of what will follow) permitted?

Neither the Regulations, nor the Revised Pharmaceutical Code, deal specifically with “teaser” advertisements. Nonetheless, the applicable provisions of the Regulations and Revised Pharmaceutical Code must be observed at all times in respect of the promotion of medicinal products.

3.8 Where Product A is authorised for a particular indication to be used in combination with another Product B, which is separately authorised to a different company, and whose SmPC does not refer expressly to use with Product A, so that in terms of the SmPC for Product B, use of Product B for Product A's indication would be off-label, can the holder of the MA for Product A nevertheless rely upon the approved use of Product B with Product A in Product A's SmPC, to promote the combination use? Can the holder of the MA for Product B also promote such combination use based on the approved SmPC for Product A or must the holder of the MA for Product B first vary the SmPC for Product B?

In the above scenario, the MAH for Product B would not be permitted to promote such combination use based on the approved SmPC for Product A. The MAH for Product B would be required to vary the SmPC for Product B before promoting combination use. Article 11(4.5) of the Directive, as implemented in Ireland by the Regulations, expressly provides that the “interaction with other medicinal products and other forms of interactions” must be noted on the SmPC.

4. Gifts and Financial Incentives

4.1 Is it possible to provide healthcare professionals with samples of medicinal products? If so, what restrictions apply?

Free samples of medicinal products may only be supplied to persons who are qualified to prescribe such products, on an exceptional basis only and for the purpose of acquiring experience in dealing with the product. When distributed by medical representatives, they must be handed directly to the individual qualified to prescribe, or his agent. Samples may only be provided in response to a written request. Under the Regulations, a maximum of six samples, per year, per recipient, may be provided and only in the smallest presentation of the product on the market, marked “Free Medical Sample – Not for Sale”. Under section 13.3 of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code, a maximum of four samples per year may be provided to a person qualified to prescribe for a maximum period of two years after the first request for samples for a new medicine.

Additional strengths or different dosages cannot be considered new medicinal products. Each sample must be accompanied by the most up-to-date SmPC and, if sent by post, adequately packaged to be secure from access by children. Free samples of anti-depressants, hypnotics, sedatives or tranquilisers are prohibited, along with any controlled drug as defined in section 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977, as amended. Medical samples must not be provided as an inducement to recommend and/or prescribe, purchase, supply, sell or administer specific medicines, and must not be given for the sole purpose of treating patients.

4.2 Are there any restrictions on the value of payments or benefits that may be provided to healthcare professionals or healthcare organisations for consultancy services? Is it necessary to obtain advance approval from the authorities for the arrangements?

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code provides that healthcare professionals may be engaged as consultants and advisors for certain activities. Compensation for such services must be reasonable and reflect the fair market value of the services provided. Token consultancy arrangements must not be used to justify compensating healthcare professionals. Furthermore, consultants who have entered contractual arrangements with pharmaceutical companies or who are employed on a part-time basis are encouraged to declare their arrangements with the company whenever they write or speak in public about a matter that is the subject of the agreement or any other issue relating to that company. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are required to make public details of all transfers of value to healthcare professionals (see question 4.4 below). Contracts between companies and healthcare professionals for the provision of services must not constitute an inducement to recommend and/or prescribe, purchase, sell or administer specific medicines. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code requires that such arrangements meet the following criteria:

a legitimate need must be clearly identified before the request for such services, and the arrangements with the prospective consultants, are made;

a written contract or agreement, including details regarding the nature of the services to be provided and the basis for payment of those services, must be signed in advance of the commencement of the services;

criteria directly related to the identified need must drive the selection and evaluation of consultants;

no greater number of healthcare professionals can be retained than is necessary to fulfil the identified need;

records concerning the services provided by consultants must be maintained by the contracting company;

the hiring of the healthcare professional to provide the relevant services must not be an inducement to prescribe, supply, sell or consume a particular medicinal product; and

the compensation for the services must be reasonable and reflect the fair market value of the services provided.

4.3 Is it possible to give gifts, donations or grants to healthcare professionals? If so, what restrictions apply? If monetary limits apply, please specify.

It is prohibited to supply, offer or promise gifts, pecuniary advantages, cash, cash equivalents, or personal services, or benefits in kind to healthcare professionals, in the course of promoting medicinal products. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code introduced a definition for gifts, which includes the provision of or offering cash, cash equivalents or personal services, being any type of service unrelated to the profession and that confers a personal benefit on the recipient. The transmission of information or educational materials will be permitted, provided they are: (i) inexpensive (now defined in the Revised Pharmaceutical Code); (ii) directly relevant to the practice of medicine or pharmacy; and (iii) directly beneficial to the care of patients. Items of medical utility aimed directly at the education of healthcare professionals and patient care may be company branded only if the brand name is essential for the correct use of the medicine. The Revised Code also inserted a prohibition on providing or offering a promotional aid to persons qualified to prescribe or supply, healthcare organisations or patient organisations and their representatives in relation to the promotion of medicines.

In addition, section 15 of the Ethics in Public Office Act 1995, as amended, imposes a disclosure obligation on the recipient of a gift for any gift given to a healthcare professional employed by the State or their spouse, civil partner or child, which exceeds a monetary value of €650.

4.4 Is it possible to give gifts, donations or grants to healthcare organisations such as hospitals? Is it possible to donate equipment, or to fund the cost of medical or technical services (such as the cost of a nurse, or the cost of laboratory analyses)? If so, what restrictions would apply? If monetary limits apply, please specify.

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code provides that a pharmaceutical company may provide support in the form of Healthcare Support Services (“HSSs”), educational, research or employment grants and the donation or sponsorship of medical equipment for the betterment of patients. Such support must be in response to a written request from the healthcare organisation or healthcare professional for a specific type of support that must be genuinely needed. Support must be paid directly to the relevant healthcare organisation only and the support provided must be relevant to the practice of medicine or pharmacy and be intended for use solely in the organisation. The provision of any such support must not be conditional on the prescription, supply or use of the company's products or be linked in any way to promotion. The support must be modest, reasonable and in proportion to the scale and scope of the recipient institution. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code also obliges companies to make publicly available information in relation to these donations, grants and sponsorship and from 1 January 2016, companies have been required to make public, on an annual basis, details of all transfers of value. There are no monetary limits for these forms of support.

HSSs are defined in the Revised Pharmaceutical Code as process enhancement initiatives or medical service supports (e.g. patient compliance initiatives, sharps bin services, etc.) provided by a pharmaceutical company that improves patient care and welfare. An HSS must have the objectives of monitoring disease activity, achieving better healthcare outcomes and enhancing patient care. They must be non-promotional, must not be designed as an inducement to prescribe and must not be designed or operated in a promotional manner. An HSS may be provided directly or indirectly to patients. Contractual arrangements with service providers should clearly outline the service, the requirements for safety reporting, adherence to data privacy requirements, etc. Information collected in the provision of an HSS may not be used for promotional purposes and may not be used for clinical research purposes without the appropriate prior written consent of the healthcare provider and the patient.

For transfers of value that occur after 1 June 2025, the company must ensure notification to senior management (of the healthcare organisation named in the transfer of value) of the transfer value that will appear on the IPHA Transfers of Value website.

4.5 Is it possible to provide donations or grants to healthcare professionals or healthcare organisations that could lead to changes in prescribing patterns? For example, would there be any objection to the provision of such goods or services if they could lead either to the expansion of the market for, or an increased market share for, the products of the provider of the goods or services?

As per question 4.4 above, since 1 July 2014, a blanket prohibition on gifts has been in effect. However, this prohibition does not apply to the transmission of information or educational materials or to items of medical utility, which are permitted in certain circumstances.

However, the provision of such information or items must not be directly or indirectly intended to change prescribing habits and increase market share for such products. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code also prohibits the provision of support where it is linked in any way to direct or indirect product promotion.

4.6 Do the rules on advertising and inducements permit the offer of a volume-related discount to institutions purchasing medicinal products? If so, what types of arrangements are permitted?

The negotiation of price margins and discounts is permitted in the ordinary course of business. Any discounts must be clearly set out in the sales invoice.

4.7 Is it possible to offer to provide, or to pay for, additional medical or technical services or equipment where this is contingent on the purchase of medicinal products? If so, what conditions would need to be observed? Are commercial arrangements whereby the purchase of a particular medicine is linked to provision of certain associated benefits (such as apparatus for administration or the provision of training on its use) as part of the purchase price (“package deals”) acceptable? If so, what rules apply?

The Regulations do not preclude a company from providing support for the betterment of patients, provided that the following conditions in relation to grants and other forms of support (“Support Conditions”) are met:

the company must be in receipt of a written request from the recipient of the support, i.e. the HSE or other public body for the specific type of support to be provided;

sufficient information must be obtained to establish that there is a genuine need for the support;

the support must not offset the routine business practice costs of the recipient;

a written agreement, setting out the duration and nature of the support, must be signed in advance of the commencement of the support;

relevant support must be made public, through the IPHA Transfers of Value website;

support must be paid directly to an institution rather than to an individual healthcare professional;

support must not be linked in any way with product promotion;

support must be reasonable, modest and in proportion to the scale and scope of the recipient institution and must be likely to appear so to independent third parties; and

no commitments in relation to the prescribing, supply or use of the company's products may be sought.

4.8 Are more complex patient access schemes or managed access agreements, whereby pharmaceutical companies offer special financial terms for supply of medicinal products (e.g. rebates, dose or cost caps, risk share arrangements, outcomes-based schemes), permitted in your country? If so, what rules apply and does it make a difference whether the product is a prescription-only medicine, or an over-the-counter medicine?

Yes. Provided that no commitments in relation to the prescribing, supply or use of the company's products may be sought. There is no explicit reference to special financial terms for supply of over-the-counter medicinal products.

4.9 Is it acceptable for one or more pharmaceutical companies to work together with the National Health System in your country, pooling skills, experience and/or resources for the joint development and implementation of specific projects? If so, what rules apply?

Yes, provided that such collaborative working is requested by the HSE or other public body, there is a legitimate need for the support and it is not promotional. Joint working is not specifically provided for in the Regulations or in the Pharmaceutical Code. However, Clause 15 of the Pharmaceutical Code (Grants, healthcare support services and other forms of support) covers such arrangements and the Support Conditions will apply.

4.10 May pharmaceutical companies sponsor continuing medical education? If so, what rules apply?

Sponsorship of continuing medical education is permitted, provided it is related to bona fide continuing education. Any support or financial assistance given must be “unrestricted”, which means that the content must be developed independently of the pharmaceutical company's influence and not adversely affect the judgment of a medical practitioner.

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code advises that medical education activities/materials must not constitute promotion, the level and type of a company's involvement must be clearly acknowledged and apparent from the outset, and it must not mislead. Companies are deemed responsible for the content of their medical education activities/materials including selection of topics and/or speakers, and co-authorship of content.

4.11 What general anti-bribery rules apply to the interactions between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals or healthcare organisations? Please summarise. What is the relationship between the competent authorities for pharmaceutical advertising and the anti-bribery/anti-corruption supervisory and enforcement functions? Can and, in practice, do the anti-bribery competent authorities investigate matters that may constitute both a breach of the advertising rules and the anti-bribery legislation, in circumstances where these are already being assessed by the pharmaceutical competent authorities or the self-regulatory bodies?

Under the Regulations, a person must not, in the course of promoting medicinal products to persons qualified to prescribe or supply such products, supply, offer or promise to such persons any gift, pecuniary advantage or benefit in kind, unless it is inexpensive and relevant to the practice of medicine or pharmacy. The Irish Medical Council's guide also governs this area and notes that doctors have a responsibility to make sure their work is not influenced in any way as a result of sponsorship or any other relationship with a pharmaceutical, medical device or other commercial company. The Ethics Acts apply to promotional practices involving healthcare professionals who also hold certain designated public positions or directorships.

The 2018 Act addresses anti-bribery rules applicable to the interactions between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals and organisations. Section 7 of this act prevents forms of corrupt influence or advantages that may be held by those with certain designated positions.

The 2018 Act also applies in circumstances where promotional practices are found to be corrupt, section 6 of the act outlines the foregoing information. The definition of “official” includes an officer, director, employee or member of an Irish public body. A gift can take the form of money or property. Public bodies in Ireland include the HSE. Public bodies can also include any other body, organisation or group that is financed wholly or partly out of monies provided by the Irish government. As such, semi-private or private hospitals may also fall within the scope of the act where they receive funding from the State.

In practice there have, to our knowledge, been no enforcement cases in the area of compliance with anti-bribery/anti-corruption legislation in the pharmaceutical sector.

5. Hospitality and Related Payments

5.1 What rules govern the offering of hospitality to healthcare professionals? Does it make a difference if the hospitality offered to those healthcare professionals will take place in another country and, in those circumstances, should the arrangements be approved by the company affiliate in the country where the healthcare professionals reside or the affiliate where the hospitality takes place? Is there a threshold applicable to the costs of hospitality or meals provided to a healthcare professional?

Hospitality is permitted, provided that the assistance given:

is related to bona fide continuing education and is objectively reasonable;

is secondary to the main purpose of the event taking place;

does not exceed the level that recipients would normally pay for themselves;

is not extended to spouses or other accompanying persons who would not qualify in their own right; and

does not include sponsoring, securing and/or organising, directly or indirectly, any entertainment, sporting or leisure events.

Companies who invite an healthcare professional to attend a company organised meeting must disclose in the invitation, if the meeting is promotional. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code now provides that companies must respond only to formal written requests for sponsorship from the organising healthcare professional or committee, detailing the exact anticipated items of expenditure for which the support is sought. Support must only be given for room hire, equipment hire, actual travel expenses of speakers, honorarium to speakers and/or modest meals and light refreshments, rental of an exhibition stand for the promotion of the company's product range and meeting expenses relating to the general meeting including the organisers. No one company should sponsor a series of such meetings. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code also provides that a declaration of company sponsorship should be included.

A pharmaceutical company may not organise an event that is to take place outside Ireland unless the majority of the invitees are based abroad, or if the relevant resource or expertise is based abroad. Where the hospitality occurs in another Member State bound by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (“EFPIA”) Healthcare Professional and Disclosure Codes, the hospitality threshold set in that Member State will apply. In such circumstances, approval of the hospitality thresholds should be made by the company affiliate where the hospitality takes place. However, the Revised Pharmaceutical Code provides that hospitality arrangements offered to Irish healthcare professionals abroad must also meet the general obligations in the Revised Pharmaceutical Code. In such circumstances, approval of the hospitality arrangements (other than the hospitality thresholds) must be undertaken by both the affiliate in Ireland and the affiliate in the Member State in which the hospitality takes place. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code also provides that if a company participates in, collaborates with or sponsors a European third-party organised event that event must be qualified under the e4ethics platform – a centralised decision-making system designed by the EFPIA that encourages transparency and consistency in medical education events. It is the programme that must attract the attendees and not the venue or the hospitality. International events should not coincide with major sporting events. Hospitality may be offered at sales promotion or other events for purely professional and scientific purposes, provided it is reasonable in level, limited to the main purpose or scientific object of the event and is not extended to other persons. The value of each meal provided may not exceed €90 per recipient. Hospitality occurring in another Member State may be bound by the EFPIA Code on Disclosure of Transfers of Value from Pharmaceutical Companies to Healthcare Professionals and Healthcare Organisations, if the company is a member of the EFPIA or the national industry association is affiliated with the EFPIA. In such circumstances, the company must comply with the hospitality threshold set in that Member State. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code provides that for non-EFPIA countries the host country principle is permissible and where one does not exist, the home country threshold applies.

5.2 Is it possible to pay for a healthcare professional in connection with attending a scientific meeting? If so, what may be paid for? Is it possible to pay for his expenses (travel, accommodation, enrolment fees)? Is it possible to pay him for his time?

It is not possible to compensate a healthcare professional for attending or for his or her time travelling to such a meeting. Depending on the time, location and length of the meeting, travel expenses, meals, refreshments, accommodation and registration fees may be covered.

5.3 To what extent will a pharmaceutical company be held responsible by the regulatory authorities for the contents of, and the hospitality arrangements for, scientific meetings, either meetings directly sponsored or organised by the company or independent meetings in respect of which a pharmaceutical company may provide sponsorship to individual healthcare professionals to attend?

This is not specifically dealt with in the Revised Pharmaceutical Code; however, pharmaceutical companies are held responsible for the contents of, and the hospitality arrangements for, scientific meetings directly sponsored or organised by the company. Pharmaceutical companies that provide sponsorship to individual healthcare professionals to attend independent meetings must ensure that the meeting content does not discuss the company's unauthorised medicinal products or unauthorised therapeutic indications of the company's products, as the authorities could consider this to be an unauthorised promotion of the company's products. Responsibility in relation to the hospitality arrangements will depend on the level of sponsorship provided by the pharmaceutical company.

5.4 Is it possible to pay healthcare professionals to provide expert services (e.g. participating in advisory boards)? If so, what restrictions apply?

Healthcare professionals are permitted to partake in market research, medical/scientific studies and clinical trials. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code states that they are entitled to be remunerated for their time where there is a legitimate need for the services, a written contract is signed in advance, specific criteria are applied to the selection of the doctor, a reasonable number of doctors are retained, records of services are maintained, the engagement is not an inducement to prescribe and the compensation is reasonable and reflects the fair market value of the services provided. MAHs or their affiliates in Ireland must notify the HPRA in advance of holding any Advisory Board meeting in or outside Ireland if the meeting is organised (in part or in full) by MAHs or their affiliates in Ireland, and/or which include healthcare professionals or other persons from Ireland as advisors. When making the notification, MAHs are required to supply information regarding any experts who are to attend an Advisory Board meeting and information on the payments that will be made to the attending advisors. Where medical consultants are used to help organise or run a meeting, there should be a written contract or agreement in place with them, which should strictly relate to the meeting. It is advised by the HPRA that the hospitality, fees and expenses should be limited and invitations to the Advisory Board meeting should state the meeting's purpose, the expected advisory role of the attendees and the expected amount of work to be undertaken. (Please also see question 4.2 above.) Companies are required to make public details of all transfers of value. Disclosures must be made annually and each reporting period covers a full calendar year by way of the company's website or a central platform. A further point to note in relation to consultants is that transfers of value relating to expenses agreed in the written agreement covering their activity will be disclosed as two separate amounts.

5.5 Is it possible to pay healthcare professionals to take part in post-marketing surveillance studies? What rules govern such studies?

Post-marketing surveillance studies must be conducted with the main objective of developing science or education. Incentives given must be kept to a minimum and be commensurate with the work involved. Non-interventional studies must be conducted with a scientific purpose, according to a written study plan and in accordance with a written agreement, and any remuneration must be reasonable and reflect the fair market value of the work performed. The study should be approved by the company's scientific service and the results should be analysed, summarised and distributed in accordance with company procedures, and records retained.

5.6 Is it possible to pay healthcare professionals to take part in market research involving promotional materials?

(See question 5.4 above.) Payment is possible in circumstances where the remuneration is reasonable and reflects the fair market value of the services provided. Access to respondents must not be gained by subterfuge and incentives should be kept to a minimum. Companies would be advised to perform blinded market research using a third-party market research provider, which would be responsible for paying the healthcare professionals.

6. Advertising to the General Public

6.1 Is it possible to advertise non-prescription medicines to the general public? If so, what restrictions apply?

Advertising of non-prescription medicinal products to the general public is permitted, subject to the requirements of the Regulations, the Self-Care Code and the ASAI Code. Before a medicinal product can be advertised, it must be the subject of a marketing authorisation or a certificate of traditional use (in respect of herbal medicinal products). It must not contain material that:

gives the impression that a medical consultation or surgical operation is unnecessary by offering treatment or diagnosis remotely; suggests that the effects of the medicinal product are guaranteed, are unaccompanied by adverse reactions or are better than, or equivalent to, those of another treatment or product; suggests that the health of the subject can be enhanced by taking the medicinal product; suggests that the health of the subject could be affected by not taking the medicine; is directed exclusively or principally at children; might result in harm to children or which exploits their credulity; leads the public to assume that the medicinal product has some special property or quality which is in fact unknown or unrecognised; claims that the product, medicine or treatment advertised will promote sexual virility or be effective in treating sexual weakness (unless it is authorised for such an indication) or habits associated with sexual excess or indulgence or any ailment, illness or disease associated with those habits; refers to a recommendation by scientists, healthcare professionals or persons who are neither of the foregoing but who, because of their celebrity status, could encourage the consumption of medicinal products; suggests that the medicinal product is a foodstuff, cosmetic or other consumer product; suggests that the safety or efficacy of the medicinal product is due to the fact that it is natural; could, by giving a description or detailed representation of a case history, lead to erroneous self-diagnosis; refers, in improper, alarming or misleading terms, to claims of recovery; and uses in improper, alarming or misleading terms, pictorial representations of changes in the human body caused by disease or injury, or of the action of a medicinal product on the human body or parts thereof.

The Regulations contain requirements as to the form and content of advertisements in that the product must be clearly identified as a medicinal product and include certain minimum information, such as the name of the product and instructions for use. The Self-Care Code outlines further requirements, including that advertisements:

must be accurate, truthful and easily intelligible;

should not bring the industry into disrepute or prejudice public confidence in medicinal products;

should not offer treatment for a serious disease requiring intervention by a healthcare professional;

should not refer to chronic conditions or offer to treat by correspondence, denigrate or unfairly attack other products; and

should not use testimonials in an advertisement except where they are limited to the genuine views of the user and an official or certified copy is available with a signed and dated release of the person giving it.

Testimonials must not be used in an advertisement for more than three years after the date on which they were produced by the users and must comply with the provisions of the Self-Care Code. Certain non-prescription medicinal products should not be promoted to the public. The general provisions of the CPA regarding misleading commercial practices and prohibited commercial practices apply, prohibiting, for example, a representation that a product is able to cure an illness, dysfunction or malformation, if it cannot. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code also prohibits the making of exaggerated claims in advertising, as well as making disparaging references to other producers' products, services or promotions. The use of a rival producer's logos or brands is prohibited without consent. It is prohibited to advertise a product as “new” if it has been available in Ireland for more than 12 months. It is also prohibited to use the word “safe” in an advertisement without qualification. Comparisons with rival products must be factual, fair and capable of substantiation and meet the requirements of the Misleading Advertising Regulations.

The ASAI Code also includes specific provisions in relation to the advertisement of medical products, including medicinal products.

6.2 Is it possible to advertise prescription-only medicines to the general public? If so, what restrictions apply?

The Regulations prohibit the advertisement of prescription-only medicinal products or controlled drugs that are “directed wholly or mainly at members of the general public”. This does not apply to the promotion of a vaccination campaign in respect of a vaccine or serum, provided the campaign is approved by the Minister.

6.3 If it is not possible to advertise prescription-only medicines to the general public, are disease awareness campaigns permitted encouraging those with a particular medical condition to consult their doctor, but mentioning no medicines? What restrictions apply?

If there are non-prescription, as well as prescription-only, medicinal products available to treat a particular condition, advising patients to visit their doctor for treatment could be regarded as promoting the use of a prescription-only medicinal product. To avoid any such inference, the Revised Pharmaceutical Code advises that consideration should be given to advising patients to talk to their doctor or pharmacist.

In the case of a disease awareness campaign sponsored by a company that promotes the only available medicinal product for that disease/condition, particular care is required to ensure that the campaign is not regarded as promoting that product. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code notes that statements such as “your doctor can prescribe a medicinal product to help you” should be avoided.

6.4 Is it possible to issue press releases concerning prescription-only medicines to non-scientific journals? If so, what conditions apply? Is it possible for the press release to refer to developments in relation to as yet unauthorised medicines or unauthorised indications?

Press releases are governed by the Pharmaceutical Code and must be non-promotional in both content and purpose. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code prohibits the advertising or promotion of prescription-only medicinal products to the general public. The content of press releases to the general (lay) media must apply the following principles (unless mandated otherwise by a regulatory authority or in cases where patient safety is impacted). In addition, all companies undertaking this activity must have an approval process in place for press releases to ensure that they adhere to the following principles:

they must be in the public interest; notifications of corporate activities are acceptable if they do not involve any reference to medicines; any reference to a company's medicine must reflect a bona fide significant medical/scientific development that warrants public notification and is communicated in the context of the relevant disease; brand names must not be used unless the press release is a response to the publication of erroneous information or previous reference to the brand in the publication; while comparisons to specific therapies must be avoided, terms like “standard of care” may be used where appropriate; information must be accurate, fair, balanced and not create unrealistic expectations for the reader; statements must not be made, or designed, for the purpose of encouraging members of the public to ask their prescriber to prescribe a medicine; and information about a new medicine must not be released to the public by the company until the medical profession has been informed of its availability in so far as the circumstances allow.

6.5 What restrictions apply to describing products and research initiatives as background information in corporate brochures/Annual Reports?

Neither the Regulations nor the Revised Pharmaceutical Code outline specific restrictions in this regard but the general principles and restrictions already outlined will apply.

6.6 What, if any, rules apply to meetings with, and the funding of, patient organisations?

Annex III of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code contains guidelines for pharmaceutical companies on working with patient organisations. Pharmaceutical companies must ensure that the independence of patient organisations is respected and guaranteed. Medicinal products must not be promoted through these groups.

It is permissible for a pharmaceutical company to donate to a patient organisation either for general purposes, for a particular project or piece of research, by sponsoring speakers for events or for undertaking projects of joint interest. Each company must make publicly available a list of patient organisations to which it provides financial support. For significant non-financial support that cannot be assigned a meaningful monetary value, the description must describe the non-monetary benefit that the patient association receives. This information may be provided on a national or European level and should be updated at least annually.

When a pharmaceutical company provides financial support, such as donations and grants, significant indirect support and/or significant non-financial support to patient organisations, these are only allowed if: (i) they are made for the purpose of supporting healthcare, research or education; (ii) they are documented and kept on record by the company (they must have in place a written agreement); and (iii) they do not constitute an inducement to recommend, prescribe, purchase, supply, sell or administer specific medicines.

A pharmaceutical company may contract services from patient organisations, where they support healthcare or research. A written contract is required, including certain specified provisions; a provision obliging the patient organisation to declaring it has provided paid services to the company whenever it writes or speaks in public about a matter that is the subject of the agreement or any other issue relating to that company, and a provision confirming that the extent of the service should not be greater than is reasonably necessary. The compensation must be reasonable and not exceed the fair market value of services provided. A company must make publicly available a list of patient organisations that it has engaged to provide significant contracted services, and the total amount paid per patient organisation over the reporting period. No one company should fund a patient organisation to the exclusion of other available and willing sponsors, except by the choice of the patient organisation, which is free to exercise its independence in determining who it wants to work with. Any hospitality provided by a pharmaceutical company to patient organisations, and their members, should be reasonable and secondary to the main purpose of the event for which it is provided, and must not involve sponsoring or organising entertainment. Hospitality may only be extended to persons who qualify as participants in their own right, but in exceptional cases, may be provided to a bona fide “carer” of a participant in the case of clear health needs.

Finally, pharmaceutical companies should not offer free samples to patient organisations.

6.7 What, rules apply to consultancy arrangements with patient organisations or patient organisation representatives?

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code provides that contracts governing the provision of any type of services from patient organisations to companies are only permitted if such services are provided for the purpose of supporting healthcare or research. It further provides that the arrangements that cover consultancy or other services must, to the extent relevant to the particular arrangement, fulfil all of the following criteria:

A written contract or agreement must be agreed in advance which specifies the nature of the services to be provided and, subject to clause (g) below, the basis for payment of those services. There must be a legitimate need for the services which has been clearly identified and documented in advance of requesting the services and entering into the arrangements. The criteria for selecting services must be directly related to the identified need and the persons responsible for selecting the service have the expertise necessary to evaluate whether the particular experts and advisors meet those criteria. The extent of the service must not be greater than is necessary to achieve the identified need. The contracting company must maintain records concerning, and make appropriate use of, the services. The engagement of patient organisations must not be an inducement to recommend a particular medicinal product. The compensation for the services must be reasonable and not exceed the fair market value of the services provided. In this regard, token consultancy arrangements must not be used to justify compensating patient organisations. In their written contracts with patient organisations, companies are strongly encouraged to include provisions regarding an obligation of the patient organisation to declare that they have provided paid services to the company whenever they write or speak in public about a matter that is the subject of the agreement or any other issue relating to that company. Each company must make publicly available a list of patient organisations that it has engaged to provide paid-for services.

Member companies must make publicly available a list of patient organisations to which it provides financial support using a standardised template for patient organisation disclosure which is available on the IPHA's website.

6.8 May companies provide items to or for the benefit of patients? If so, are there any restrictions in relation to the type of items or the circumstances in which they may be supplied?

Companies are permitted to provide information, educational materials or items of medical utility to healthcare professionals for the benefit of patients in certain circumstances. The transmission of information or educational materials will be permitted, provided they are: (i) inexpensive; (ii) directly relevant to the practice of medicine or pharmacy; and (iii) directly beneficial to the care of patients. Healthcare professionals may be provided with items that are to be passed on to patients, and such items may bear the name of a medicinal product and/or information about medicinal products only if such detail is relevant to the appropriate use of the medicinal product by patients who have been prescribed that product. Additionally, items that are to be passed on to patients may be exhibited and demonstrated on healthcare professional stands and requests for them can be accepted for later delivery. Patient support items may be provided to healthcare professionals by medical representatives during the course of a promotional call and medical representatives may deliver such items when requested by a healthcare professional. Companies may not provide free samples of products directly to patients.

6.9 What are the rules governing company funding of patient support programmes?

(See the response to question 4.4 above.) Please note that the Revised Pharmaceutical Code refers to a patient support programme as an HSS.

7. Transparency and Disclosure

7.1 Is there an obligation for companies to disclose details of ongoing and/or completed clinical trials? If so, is this obligation set out in the legislation or in a self-regulatory code of practice? What information should be disclosed, and when and how?

Under the Clinical Trials Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 536/2014) (the “CTR”), pharmaceutical companies are required to make available to the public certain data concerning clinical trials conducted in the EU in which the company is a sponsor. The CTR requires the public disclosure of clinical study reports on a publicly accessible database known as the Clinical Trial Information System. Patients must also be given access to the summary of the results of the clinical trial presented in terms understandable to the patient. Sponsors of clinical trials may be able to prevent disclosure of certain data on the basis that such data represents commercially confidential information, personal data, confidential communications between Member States, or information about clinical trial applications that have not yet been approved.

In line with guidance from the EMA, commercially confidential information should be subject to redaction prior to its disclosure. Where the redaction of commercially confidential information is proposed by the owner of the information/third party consulted, an assessment of these proposed redactions should be performed by the EMA/NCA, taking into account the justification provided by the owner of the information/third party consulted, in order to decide whether the definition of commercially confidential information applies.

Pharmaceutical companies and trade associations in the EU are increasingly adopting voluntary commitments concerning the disclosure of clinical trials. Such voluntary commitments include the joint principles adopted by the EFPIA and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. As part of the initiative for greater transparency and better access to clinical trial information, companies register ongoing clinical trials and results of completed clinical trials on the IFPMA Clinical Trial Portal.

7.2 Is there a requirement in the legislation for companies to make publicly available information about transfers of value provided by them to healthcare professionals, healthcare organisations, patient organisations or members of the public (including journalists)? If so, what companies are affected (i.e. do these requirements apply to companies that have not yet been granted a marketing authorisation and/or to foreign companies), what information should be disclosed, from what date and how?

There is no requirement in legislation for companies to make publicly available information about transfers of value provided by them to healthcare professionals, healthcare organisations or patient organisations.

7.3 Is there a requirement in your self-regulatory code for companies to make publicly available information about transfers of value provided by them to healthcare professionals, healthcare organisations, patient organisations or members of the public (including journalists)? If so, what companies are affected (i.e. do these requirements apply to companies that have not yet been granted a marketing authorisation and/or to foreign companies), what information should be disclosed, from what date and how? Are companies obliged to disclose via a central platform?

The requirements for companies to make publicly available information about transfers of value is set out in the self-regulatory Pharmaceutical Code and are applicable only to members of the IPHA or EFPIA. Pharmaceutical companies are required to disclose transfers of value made by them. This obligation does not extend to transfers of value that: (i) are solely related to over-the-counter medicinal products; (ii) are not listed in section 4 of Annex V of the Pharmaceutical Code, including items of medical utility, meals and drinks, samples; or (iii) are part of the ordinary course of purchases and sales of medical products by and between a pharmaceutical company and a healthcare professional or healthcare organisation. Disclosures must be made annually, and each reporting period must cover a full calendar year. The Pharmaceutical Code allows for disclosure by way of either the company's website or a central platform. Disclosures must be made by pharmaceutical companies within six months after the end of the relevant reporting period, and the information disclosed must remain in the public domain for a minimum of three years after the time such information is first disclosed, unless there is a valid legal reason not to do so. Disclosures must be made pursuant to the national code of the country where the recipient has its physical address. Pharmaceutical companies must document all transfers of value required to be disclosed and maintain the relevant records of the disclosures for a minimum of five years after the end of the relevant reporting period.

Except as expressly provided by the Pharmaceutical Code, transfers of value shall be disclosed on an individual basis. Pharmaceutical companies must disclose, on an individual basis for each clearly identifiable recipient, the amounts attributable to the transfers of value to such recipient in each reporting period that can be reasonably allocated to one of the following categories:

In relation to transfers of value to a healthcare organisation, disclosure requirements are in respect of amounts related to: (i) donations and grants; (ii) contribution to costs related to events; or (iii) fees for service and consultancy.

In relation to transfers of value to a healthcare professional, disclosure requirements are in respect of amounts related to: (i) contribution to costs related to events; or (ii) fees for service and consultancy.

Where a transfer of value, which would otherwise reasonably be allocated to one of the above categories, cannot be disclosed on an individual basis for valid legal reasons, a pharmaceutical company must disclose the amounts attributable to such transfers in each reporting period on an aggregate basis. A template form in respect of the disclosure of transfers of value has been included in section 5 of the Pharmaceutical Code.

7.4 What should a company do if an individual healthcare professional who has received transfers of value from that company, refuses to agree to the disclosure of one or more of such transfers?

If a healthcare professional does not agree to the individual disclosure of details related to transfers of value provided to the individual in question, pharmaceutical companies are required to refrain from disclosing such information. In such circumstances, pharmaceutical companies can disclose the information in aggregate format so as not to identify the individual healthcare professional. The company is also required to indicate the number of healthcare professionals included in the aggregate disclosure in the total number of healthcare professionals disclosed.

8. Digital Advertising and Social Media

8.1 How is Internet advertising regulated? What rules apply? How successfully has this been controlled?

The scope of the Regulations extends to advertising on the internet, and the Revised Pharmaceutical Code specifically includes the use of the internet as a means of promoting pharmaceutical products. Only non-prescription medicinal products can be advertised to the public through the internet, subject to certain restrictions (outlined above in question 6.1). Prescription medicinal products can be advertised through the internet to persons qualified to prescribe or supply them, but only with his or her prior consent to receive targeted marking communications. Pharmaceutical companies should also be careful not to target online advertising to other countries where the relevant product does not have a marketing authorisation.

8.2 What, if any, level of security is required to ensure that members of the general public do not have access to websites or digital platforms intended for healthcare professionals?

Every digital platform must clearly display the purpose and target audience of the platform on its homepage. Restricted information should only be placed in a secure part of a website or digital platform for registered users or subscribers only and should be clearly marked “This section is intended for healthcare professionals only” or some similar phrase. A prominent disclaimer should be included on the website requiring users to confirm their status as a healthcare professional prior to accessing the full site and a hyperlink to an alternative website appropriate for the general public should also be included.

8.3 What rules apply to the content of independent websites or digital platforms that may be accessed by a link from a company-sponsored site? What rules apply to the reverse linking of independent sites to a company's website or platform? Will the company be held responsible for the content of the independent site in either case?

Pharmaceutical companies should be aware that linking and reverse linking to sites may not always be permissible, as it may raise copyright issues or breach the Acceptable Use Policy of the relevant website. It is therefore prudent to seek the consent of the relevant website owner in advance. Furthermore, linking to dynamic content such as blogs, chatrooms or forums wherein information constantly changes should be avoided. A pharmaceutical company should include a disclaimer on its website to the effect that it has no control over and disclaims all liability for the accuracy of the content of the linked website, that it is not affiliated in any way with the site and that draws the user's attention to any Acceptable Use Policy or Terms and Conditions of the linked site. It should be clear to the platform visitor whether the link is to a company sponsored site or an independent site. Users should be given a clear indication when they are leaving digital platforms owned or funded by a company to be directed to an external platform.

8.4 What information may a pharmaceutical company place on its website that may be accessed by members of the public?

Annex IV of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code states that attention must be paid to ensuring that the balance of safety and efficacy information is maintained on each microsite of a company's website. Under no circumstances may the safety information alone be missing from a site. Digital platforms intended for the public should contain the expression “Information placed on this digital platform is not intended as a substitute for consultation with your healthcare professional” or words to similar effect, on the landing page and on other pages, where applicable. Additionally, the use of the phrase “Please consult your healthcare professional for further information” or similar should be considered where appropriate.

8.5 Are there specific rules, laws or guidance, controlling the use of social media by companies?

The general rules relating to the advertising of medicinal products apply to the use of the internet and/or social media. Only non-prescription medicinal products can be advertised to the public. The advertisement must not give the impression that a medical consultation or surgical operation is unnecessary, particularly by offering a diagnosis or by suggesting treatment remotely. Prescription medicinal products can be advertised through the internet, but only to individuals qualified to prescribe or supply them, and only with the individual's prior consent. Restricted information should only be placed in a secure part of a website for registered users or subscribers only.

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code includes Annex IV on Guidance on Digital Communication in the Pharmaceutical Sector. It states that providing responses to inquiries received from healthcare professionals through digital channels is acceptable if performed in accordance with the Revised Pharmaceutical Code. The use of electronic data communications for promotion is prohibited except with the prior permission, or upon the request, of the recipient. The company must ensure that receipt of the response is restricted to the healthcare professional making the inquiry or their nominee. It may be acceptable to contact patients through social media channels in certain circumstances if documented approval from both the healthcare professional and the patient is received.

Annex IV advises that it is a question of policy for a pharmaceutical company as to whether it is appropriate to correct erroneous entries on non-company mediated sites but cautions that care needs to be exercised since, if a company corrects certain information but omits to correct other information that may be perceived as related, such behaviour may be interpreted as a breach of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code.

8.6 Are there any restrictions on social media activity by company employees using their personal accounts, including interactions with third parties through “likes”, “applauds”, etc.?

Annex IV of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code advises companies to have a clear policy regarding social media use by company employees but does not provide any specific restrictions.

8.7 Are there specific rules governing advertising and promotional activity conducted virtually, including online interactions with healthcare professionals, virtual meetings and participation in virtual congresses and symposia?

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code advises that in the case of any virtual meeting (sponsored or other), hospitality cannot be provided to an individual healthcare professional attending such meeting. In the case of a group of healthcare professionals attending a virtual meeting together, the usual rules of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code governing hospitality apply.

9. Developments in Pharmaceutical Advertising

9.1 What have been the significant developments in relation to the rules relating to pharmaceutical advertising in the last year?

A significant development in the past year has been the publication of the Revised Pharmaceutical Code by the IPHA, which is to be implemented as of 1 June 2025, which we have discussed in detail in this chapter.

9.2 Are any significant developments in the field of pharmaceutical advertising expected in the next year?

The IPHA has published its Revised Pharmaceutical Code, which will be implemented as of 1 June 2025 (see question 9.1 above). We are not aware of any other significant developments at a national level expected in the next year.

9.3 Are there any general practice or enforcement trends that have become apparent in your jurisdiction over the last year or so?

The HPRA has been increasingly monitoring advertising practices through social media. CnM also enjoys an increased remit. In March 2025, the HPRA released its updated “Guide to Advertising Compliance”,1 which, inter alia, highlighted that while the advertising of human medicines in Ireland is regulated by the HPRA, it is important to also refer to the statutory regulations applied by CnM. It also referred to its liaison role with CnM in relation to advertising compliance issues which may also come within CnM's regulatory framework.

CnM has become active in its role of overseeing online safety and digital services and while we have yet to see this extended to pharmaceutical advertising, the codes governing the standards and practices of broadcasters published by CnM to date contain notable references to commercial communications concerning medicines.

While an enforcement trend in the sector of pharmaceutical advertising has not yet emerged, the wide remit and powers of CnM and its guidance (see the response to question 1.1 above), which tallies with the regulation of pharmaceutical advertising, serves to highlight that the necessary frameworks are put in place to bring all forms of advertising, including in the online world, within scope of regulatory review.

9.4 Do you consider that the applicable legislation, codes and guidance in your country are keeping pace with current ways to publish and access information, particularly in digital format? If not, where do you see the most significant gaps?

The Revised Pharmaceutical Code corresponds with its UK counterpart, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (“ABPI”) Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry 2024, in many respects. The Revised Pharmaceutical Code has now aligned itself with the ABPI counterpart, particularly with respect to the new provisions on the use of QR codes, as discussed in question 9.1 above.

With respect to access to digital health information, national implementing legislation will be required to keep pace with the changes introduced by the European Health Data Space Regulation, which entered into force on 26 March 2025 (the “EHDS Regulation”).

It should be noted that there is a lengthy timeline towards full implementation, with the deadline for the Commission to adopt implementing acts being set for March 2027 and key provisions on primary use of health data and certain provisions on secondary use, coming into effect in March 2029. This timeframe notwithstanding, the EHDS Regulation will require Ireland to keep pace with this significant development at EU level and Ireland has already taken its first steps towards doing so. This has taken the form of the Health Information Bill, 2024, which is currently progressing through the Irish legislative process.

Footnote

1. ( Hyperlink)

