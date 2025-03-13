Sector Watch: Pharma, Medical & Biotech In Ireland's M&A Market

The life sciences industry in Ireland continues to thrive, serving as a key global hub for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. With a strong focus on innovation, a high skilled workforce and world class manufacturing capabilities, Ireland remains a prime destination for M&A activity.

Despite global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, Ireland's M&A market demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2024. Irish M&A deal value for 2024 reached €27.5bn, an increase of 115% on 2023 figures.

Sector Watch

While the technology, media, and telecoms sector once again dominated Irish M&A activity in 2024, the pharma, medical, and biotech sector remained a key pillar of dealmaking, accounting for 12% of transactions by volume. However, by deal value, the sector's share fell from 13% in 2023 to just 4% last year.

Despite the decline in headline deal value, investor appetite for Irish life sciences and healthcare assets remains strong, particularly in niche pharma, digital health and healthcare infrastructure. Increased global regulations and compliance standards, while a challenge, is driving continued development, innovation and investment within the industry. The sector continues to benefit from Ireland's established R&D ecosystem, strong IP protections, and high levels of FDI, making it an attractive market for both strategic and financial buyers.

Click below to read the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.