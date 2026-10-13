Funds Focus - September 26

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

Welcome to the September 2026 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month’s edition we look at:

1. Key Dates & Deadlines: Q3 & Q4 2026

The following are key dates and deadlines in Q3 and Q4 2026 and some key forthcoming dates in the legal and regulatory calendar.

2. EMIR: Extension of Initial Margin Exemption Proposed

The scope of the exemption from the EMIR obligation to exchange initial margin on non-centrally cleared OTC derivatives other than single stock and equity index options (IM Exemption) is proposed to be extended to existing contracts, in revised regulatory technical standards (RTS) published by the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) on 3 August 2026.

3. Retail Investment Strategy: Commission requests Level 2 Measures

The Retail Investment Strategy (RIS) package of legislation (Omnibus Amending Directive and Regulation) is expected to be published in January 2027 and apply from July 2029.

4. Fund Reporting: Irish Funds on ESMA Approach to AIFMD II rules

Irish Funds has published a paper summarising the ESMA Final report on Integrated Collection of Funds’ Data, which was released, as per our May 2026 update, on 4 May 2026.

5. Roadmap for the Taxation of Retail Investment

On 31 August 2026, the Irish Department of Finance published a roadmap for simplifying and adapting Ireland’s tax framework for retail investment (Roadmap).

6. Inside the AI Act: Barry Scannell and John O’Connor on the Transparency Obligations

Technology Partner Dr. Barry Scannell is joined by colleague John O’Connor for the latest instalment of the William Fry Lunchtime AI Series, an exclusive, invite-only monthly call for AI enthusiasts.

7. Supervisory Initiatives: Closet Indexing and Value for Money

The Central Bank is currently conducting two ESMA-led supervisory reviews focused on closet indexing and value for money in investment products.

8. Ireland for Finance: Vision 2030 published

The Department of Finance has published Ireland for Finance: Vision 2030 – Renewed and Refocussed for a Digital Age, the successor to the previous Ireland for Finance strategy and the Government’s overarching policy framework for the international financial services (IFS) sector out to 2030.

Click the pdf below to download our full briefing.

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