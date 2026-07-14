Ireland Consults On Reform Of Limited Partnership Framework

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (“DETE”) has launched a public consultation on targeted reforms to Ireland’s limited partnership regime. The consultation forms part of the ongoing development of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Registration of Limited Partnerships and Business Names) Bill 2024 (the “Bill”) and seeks views on measures intended to modernise a legislative framework that is still largely governed by the Limited Partnerships Act 1907. Submissions are invited until 14 August 2026.

For more information on the original 2024 proposals, see our previous update: Limited Partnerships: Proposals for reform published | Arthur Cox LLP

The reforms are intended to facilitate investment, enhance legal certainty and ease of doing business, and improve Ireland’s competitiveness as a location for investment structuring. DETE notes that limited partnerships continue to be used for venture capital, property investment and joint ventures, but considers aspects of the existing regime to be outdated and out of step with international standards.

The proposals also sit alongside broader transparency and regulatory reforms already proposed under the Bill, including partner identity verification requirements, beneficial ownership provisions, EEA-resident general partner requirements and ongoing Irish nexus requirements.

Key Proposals

1. Increase the Maximum Number of Partners

Under current law, a limited partnership is generally restricted to a maximum of 20 partners. DETE notes that this limit originated from procedural constraints that existed when the 1907 Act was enacted and is no longer regarded as necessary.

The consultation proposes increasing the maximum number of partners to 149, aligning the limit with the maximum membership of an Irish private company. DETE indicates that stakeholders have identified the current cap as a constraint on investment structures and a source of administrative complexity, particularly where parallel partnership structures are required.

2. Introduce a Statutory “Whitelist” of Permitted Activities

A long-standing feature of limited partnership law is that a limited partner may lose the benefit of limited liability if it participates in the management of the partnership. However, the legislation does not define what constitutes “management”.

To address this uncertainty, DETE is considering introducing a statutory “whitelist” of activities that limited partners could undertake without being regarded as participating in management. Potential permitted activities include approving key partnership decisions, advising or consulting with the general partner, voting on specified matters and acting in certain roles connected with the partnership structure. The proposal draws on approaches adopted in jurisdictions such as the UK, Luxembourg and Delaware, and reflects a concept already familiar in the Irish Investment Limited Partnership regime.

3. Greater Flexibility Regarding Capital Contributions

The current regime requires a limited partner to make a capital contribution that cannot be withdrawn during the life of the partnership without jeopardising limited liability status.

The consultation proposes introducing a controlled mechanism that would permit withdrawals or adjustments to capital contributions, subject to appropriate safeguards. Possible protections include solvency requirements, creditor protection measures and disclosure or filing obligations. DETE considers that greater flexibility could make Irish limited partnerships more attractive and better aligned with international practice.

Why This Matters

While the consultation applies to limited partnerships generally rather than solely to investment funds, the proposals are particularly relevant for asset managers, private equity, venture capital and real asset sponsors that use partnership structures. The proposed reforms are clearly aimed at making Irish limited partnerships more commercially attractive and competitive with equivalent vehicles in other jurisdictions, while retaining appropriate transparency and regulatory safeguards. In particular, the proposed whitelist and capital flexibility measures may provide greater certainty and operational efficiency for investors participating in Irish partnership structures.

Next Steps

DETE is seeking views from industry participants, legal practitioners, representative bodies and other stakeholders on each of the three policy areas, with supporting evidence where possible. Responses must be submitted by 14 August 2026. Feedback received will inform the further development of the Bill and the future shape of Ireland’s limited partnership regime.