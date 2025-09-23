Central Bank Regulatory & Supervisory Outlook 2025

Background
On 28 February 2025, the Central Bank of Ireland (Central Bank) published its second Regulatory & Supervisory Outlook (Report) in which it sets out its perspective on key trends and risks, as well as outlining its supervisory priorities across the whole of the financial sector for the next two years.
The Report has been brought to the specific attention of all senior management teams of Irish regulated firms via a "Dear CEO" letter issued by the Central Bank on the same day1.
Key Risks and Areas of Focus for 2025/2026
While the Report identifies key trends and risks applicable to the Irish financial sector more generally, it also provides a sector-by-sector view of trends and the key risks it considers to be most material from a supervisory perspective for each sector that it regulates, including the Capital Markets & Funds sector. The Report also outlines the Central Bank's key supervisory activities for the next two years for each individual sector as well as identifying its key regulatory initiatives.
For the purposes of this briefing, we focus on the key risks relevant to the Capital Markets & Funds sector, and more specifically in relation to Irish fund management companies (FMCs) and the funds that they manage. We also outline certain suggested actions that should be taken by FMCs to manage such risks.
Leverage and Liquidity
Suggested action to be taken
The Central Bank notes that continuing financial market
volatility owing to the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment
has given rise to an increased risk outlook for both leverage risk
and liquidity risk within investment funds.
FMCs should ensure that they have an appropriate and robust
liquidity risk management framework in place to identify, manage
and mitigate the potential risks which could impact on a fund's
ability to (i) meet redemption requests upon demand or (ii) meet
collateral and margin calls from counterparties.
Asset Valuation and Market Risks
Suggested action to be taken
The Central Bank has identified that valuation risks in the funds sector may materialise due to (i) the current geopolitical risk and high macroeconomic uncertainty, (ii) certain asset classes such as technology stocks and crypto showing signs of stretched valuations and (ii) a move towards private assets which are typically harder to value.
FMCs should ensure that their valuation frameworks address the specific findings outlined in the Central Bank's 2023 Dear Chair letter on valuations and related ESMA report on its 2022 CSA on asset valuation.
ESG Disclosures to Investors
Suggested action to be taken
Referencing the role that the funds sector can play in financing
the EU transition to a sustainable economy, the Central Bank notes
that the risk of greenwashing by FMCs and funds under management
may arise due to (i) diverging interpretations of regulatory
requirements by FMCs and (ii) limitations linked to the
consistency, availability and transparency of ESG-related data. It
notes that it will continue to investigate suspected instances of
greenwashing.
In order to mitigate the risks of both greenwashing and
greenhushing and to ensure that investors are not misled by the
information provided to them, FMCs should ensure that ESG
disclosures provided to investors (whether in regulatory
documentation such as the prospectus and annual report or in
marketing communications such as fact sheets etc) are accurate,
complete and capable of being substantiated.
Climate Change and Net Zero Transition
Suggested action to be taken
The Central Bank notes that the funds sector can influence and,
where appropriate, prioritise and finance sustainability
initiatives on behalf of fund investors and notes that increasing
the "range and quantum of funds that focus on sustainability
will increase the options available to institutional and retail
investors to manage their own exposure to climate transition
risk".
FMCs should note the Central Bank's call to the funds
industry to increase the range and number of sustainability-focused
funds available in the market.
Operational Resilience
Suggested action to be taken
In its Report, the Central Bank identifies heightened risks of
cyberattacks and operational disruption due to an increase in the
digitalisation of fund operations, the interconnectedness of the
funds industry internationally and the current geopolitical
context.
FMCs should be satisfied that their digital operational resilience framework:
Data Quality
Suggested action to be taken
According to the Report, incomplete data sets and errors in data
provided by FMCs stemming generally from inadequate data governance
frameworks can misdirect (i) decisions taken by FMCs and funds and
(ii) the supervisory activities of the Central Bank. The Central
Bank notes that data quality deficiencies have in particular been
identified in AIFMD data sets and Fund Profile Returns submitted to
it.
FMCs should implement an appropriate data governance framework
to ensure accurate and complete data is submitted to the Central
Bank on a timely basis.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Suggested action to be taken
While acknowledging that AI can significantly enhance the
efficiency of fund portfolio managers, the Central Bank highlights
that the use of AI in fund management decision-making processes, if
not governed correctly, may result in unwanted bias and poor
investment decisions which could harm both investors and
firms.
To the extent using or contemplating the use of AI within their business models, FMCs should implement an appropriate AI governance framework which should:
Money laundering and terrorist financing risks
Suggested action to be taken
Money laundering and terrorist financing risks of the Irish
funds sector have been identified by the AML National Risk
Assessment as being "medium high" risk.
FMCs should fully understand the AML/CTF risks to which their
individual FMC is exposed and should have in place the appropriate
controls, procedures and processes to manage these risks.
Delegation and Outsourcing
Suggested action to be taken
Acknowledging the high levels of delegation and outsourcing in
the funds sector, FMC governance continues to be a key area of
focus for the Central Bank.
Review and ensure compliance with the Central Bank's Outsourcing Guidance.
Investment in Alternative Asset Classes
Suggested action to be taken
The Central Bank has noted an increase in proposals involving Irish domiciled funds investing in alternative assets such as crypto assets, private debt and collateralised loan obligations which the Central Bank considers present comparatively higher risk.
Where it is proposed to invest in alternative assets such as crypto-assets, private debt or collateralised loan obligations, FMCs and funds should consider:
Geopolitical Risk Assessment Framework
Suggested action to be taken
The Central Bank highlights that due to heightened geopolitical
uncertainty, there is a risk of sudden, unexpected and
consequential changes to the operating environment for regulated
firms.
FMCs to consider establishing a geopolitical risk assessment framework which the Central Bank notes could for example encompass:
Supervisory Priorities and Key Regulatory Initiatives for
2025/2026
In the Report, the Central Bank also outlines its key supervisory activities for the Capital Markets & Funds sector which include:
- risk-based review of applications regarding funds and FSPs;
- sectoral and thematic assessments, including the completion of the ESMA CSA on compliance and internal audit functions;
- continuing the focus on delegation and outsourcing arrangements in FMCs;
- focusing on implementation of the requirements of DORA by FMCs and other fund service providers;
- continuing to enhance and use fund data and risk models to deliver a data-led, agile and risk-based approach to the effective and efficient oversight of the sector.
The Central Bank has identified the following key regulatory initiatives it will be working on over the next two years which are of particular relevance to FMCs and Irish domiciled funds:
- UCITS Eligible Assets Review;
- Transposition of AIFMD II (which introduces changes to both the UCITS and AIFMD frameworks) into Irish law;
- Tokenisation within investment funds;
- SFDR and the proposed omnibus sustainability package published by the European Commission on 26 February 2025;
- The proposed EU Retail Investment Strategy;
- Implementation of (i) DORA and (ii) the Central Bank's Individual Accountability Framework;
- Implementation of the Department of Finance's Funds Review Recommendations.
Next Steps
As a next step, we would encourage all FMC to scrutinise the risks and supervisory expectations outlined by the Central Bank in the Report and review same against their current business activities, practice, procedures and systems.
Where required, FMCs should consider putting an action plan in place to address any identified gaps in their existing arrangements when assessed against the Central Bank's supervisory expectations outlined in the Report.
Footnotes
1 This letter also provides a high-level overview of recent changes to the Central Bank's supervisory model.
2 FMCs may want to have regard to the Central Bank's Dear Chair letter to industry in November 2021 in which it set out its supervisory expectations of regulated firms regarding climate and other sustainability matters.
3 The Central Bank notes elsewhere in the Report that deficiencies in data sets relating to reporting under EMIR have also been identified, citing a recent enforcement action brought against an Irish-domiciled fund which was settled in November 2023 for failure to comply with applicable EMIR reporting requirements.
Originally published 11 March 2025
