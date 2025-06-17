ARTICLE
17 June 2025

Special Series Of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast On The Revised Consumer Protection Code

M
Matheson

Contributor

Matheson logo
Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
In March this year, the Central Bank of Ireland published the revised Consumer Protection Code after an extensive review period of almost two and a half years.
Ireland Finance and Banking
Darren Maher,Gráinne Callanan,Elaine Long
+5 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In March this year, the Central Bank of Ireland published the revised Consumer Protection Code after an extensive review period of almost two and a half years. In this special series of the Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast, Matheson's Financial Institutions Group takes a deep dive into the component parts of the revised Consumer Protection Code and what it means for our clients. The 11-episode series considers the following:

  1. Revised Consumer Protection Code – OverviewOpens in new window
  2. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Securing Customers InterestsOpens in new window
  3. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Informing EffectivelyOpens in new window
  4. Revised Consumer Protection Code – DigitalisationOpens in new window
  5. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Frauds and Scams and Customers in Vulnerable CircumstancesOpens in new window
  6. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Regulated and Unregulated ActivitiesOpens in new window
  7. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Specific Requirements Relevant to Insurance UndertakingsOpens in new window
  8. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Specific Requirements Relevant to Credit InstitutionsOpens in new window
  9. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Impact on Fund Management CompaniesOpens in new window
  10. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Impact on FintechsOpens in new window
  11. Revised Consumer Protection Code – Impact on MiFID FirmsOpens in new window

You can access all episodes hereOpens in new window.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Darren Maher
Darren Maher
Photo of Gráinne Callanan
Gráinne Callanan
Photo of Joe Beashel
Joe Beashel
Photo of Elaine Long
Elaine Long
Photo of Ian O'Mara
Ian O'Mara
Photo of Niamh Mulholland
Niamh Mulholland
Photo of Caroline Kearns
Caroline Kearns
Photo of Claire Scannell
Claire Scannell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More