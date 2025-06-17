Special Series Of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast On The Revised Consumer Protection Code

In March this year, the Central Bank of Ireland published the revised Consumer Protection Code after an extensive review period of almost two and a half years. In this special series of the Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast, Matheson's Financial Institutions Group takes a deep dive into the component parts of the revised Consumer Protection Code and what it means for our clients. The 11-episode series considers the following:
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – OverviewOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Securing Customers InterestsOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Informing EffectivelyOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – DigitalisationOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Frauds and Scams and Customers in Vulnerable CircumstancesOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Regulated and Unregulated ActivitiesOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Specific Requirements Relevant to Insurance UndertakingsOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Specific Requirements Relevant to Credit InstitutionsOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Impact on Fund Management CompaniesOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Impact on FintechsOpens in new window
- Revised Consumer Protection Code – Impact on MiFID FirmsOpens in new window
You can access all episodes hereOpens in new window.
