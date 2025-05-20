ARTICLE
20 May 2025

Europe: Ireland Agrees Mutual Recognition Of Funds Framework With Hong Kong

Michelle Lloyd and Shane Geraghty

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on 14 May 2025 establishing a framework for the mutual recognition of funds (MRF) between the two jurisdictions.

SFC developed the MRF programme to streamline the distribution of partner country funds to the public in Hong Kong and of Hong Kong funds in partner countries. Ireland is the sixth European partner country to participate in the framework following Switzerland, France, the UK, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. As part of the programme, the SFC has launched a new Fund Authorisation Simple Track scheme, known as FASTrack, which allows for authorisation in Hong Kong of MRF eligible funds within 15 business days.

As part of its agreement with the CBI, the SFC has announced that the following Irish UCITS funds will meet its MRF eligibility requirements:

(a) General equity funds, bond funds, mixed funds and funds that invest in other schemes;
(b) Feeder funds where the underlying funds fall within (a), (c), (d) or (e).
(c) Unlisted index funds;
(d) Passively managed index tracking ETFs; and
(e) Listed active ETFs.

In addition, the UCITS must have a CBI authorised management company meeting certain capital requirements, appoint a Hong Kong based representative and comply with applicable Irish domestic laws and regulations relating to the sale, distribution and ongoing compliance of funds.

The inclusion of ETFs is notable and will amplify focus on accessing the ETF Connect programme between Hong Kong and Mainland China and further discussions as to whether there may be a future entry point for Irish ETFs.

Overall, this is a very welcome development for Irish UCITS funds and should increase Hong Kong's attractiveness as a target country for distribution.

Authors
Michelle Lloyd
Shane Geraghty
