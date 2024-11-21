Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - November 2024...

Welcome to the November 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q4 2024 / Q1 2025

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.

ETF Updates

CBI Deputy Governor's speech on ETFs signposts an industry communication on the CBI ETF Review and the permitted establishment of UCITS ETF share classes in funds.

CBI adjusts Streamlined Process for Implementation of Fund Name Guidelines

The CBI introduces a streamlined filing process for changes to fund names as a result of ESMA Fund Name Guidelines.

CBI PCF annual confirmation and CF certification

First submissions required for PCF Annual Confirmation and CF Annual Certification from 1 January 2025.

FCA SDR naming and marketing rules – temporary flexibility

FCA Sustainability Disclosure Requirements naming and marketing rules enter force from 2 December 2024.

ESMA 2025 annual work programme

ESMA 2025 work programme provides insight into ESMA's regulatory schedule and the mandated workstreams during 2025.

Funds Sector 2030 report

A look at the Department of Finance's review of the funds sector report.

Europe T+1 update

Further developments on the EU transition to T+1 settlement.

MiFID marketing communications – Dear CEO letter

New "Dear CEO" letter on MiFID marketing communications published.

European Single Access Point – progress

ESAs publish final report on implementing technical standards for ESAP.

ESMA performance fee updated Q&A

ESMA issues new Q&A on crystallisation of performance fees for both UCITS and AIFs.

ESMA report – portfolio exposure to climate physical risk

ESMA reports on how investment portfolios may be exposed to climate physical risk.

ESMA updated sustainable finance timeline

A look at ESMA's amended sustainable finance timeline.

ELTIF regulatory technical standards published

ELTIF regulatory technical standards published in Official Journal.

