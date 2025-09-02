Horizon Scanner Finance September 2025 - Looking Ahead: Irish Developments

IRELAND FOR FINANCE

The Department of Finance's consultation on the development of a new "Ireland for Finance" strategy closes on 19 September 2025. The Department is seeking views on a number of areas, including:

Operating Environment: legislative, regulatory and supervisory framework.

Sustainable Finance: measures which could position Ireland as a leading sustainable finance centre.

Innovation and Technology: supports for innovation and adoption of emerging technologies (including generative AI and data analytics).

Growth of Indigenous Start-Up, Scaling and Innovative Firms: measures to assist start-up and scale-up firms, including the national fintech hub.

Skills, Talent & Regional Development: talent-pipeline initiatives and attraction of investment in regions.

Governance, Engagement and Promotion: appropriate governance structures for implementation of the new strategy, enhanced Government-industry interaction and priority themes for international promotion.

Following review of the submissions and further stakeholder engagement, a draft strategy will be presented to the Ministers by the end of Q1 2026, with final publication expected in H1 2026.

Press Release: Ministers Donohoe and Troy launch public consultation on new international financial services strategy

Consultation Paper: Ireland for Finance Strategy 2026-2030 Consultation Paper

IRRD

The Department of Finance's consultation on the Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive (IRRD) closes on 5 September 2025. The IRRD entered into force on 28 January 2025 and is required to be transposed into Irish law by 28 January 2027. The objective of the consultation is to:

provide an overview of IRRD and outline the provisions of IRRD that provide a discretion for Member States;

outline the financing arrangements required under IRRD and how such financing arrangements are proposed to be transposed into law in Ireland; and

seek the views of all relevant stakeholders on the IRRD as a whole and, in particular, in relation to its transposition in Ireland.

Press Release: Public Consultation on the transposition of the (EU) Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive

Consultation Paper: IRRD Public Consultation

