Donna Ager 'Chats' To ISTAT About Debt, Distress And Default

Our Asset Finance partner Donna Ager joined the latest ISTAT Chats session where she explored key legal and strategic trends impacting aviation leasing.
Listen to the chat to hear Donna, and peers from Clifford Chance and Alius Law, examine the evolving aviation finance and leasing landscape amid global economic uncertainty, political instability and the entry of new investor classes.
The trio address key legal developments and recent court judgments, shifting dynamics in debt enforcement in insurance markets and the growing trend of airlines increasingly favouring the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
