3 April 2025

Central Bank Of Ireland Issues Modernised Consumer Protection Code 2025 (Video)

The Central Bank of Ireland has issued a Modernised Consumer Protection Code on 24 March 2025, to take effect on 24 March 2026.
David Naughton

After extensive review and consultation with industry, the Central Bank has issued a set of rules and business standards that regulated financial firms must follow when dealing with consumers. The Investment Funds and Financial Services Regulation team of Byrne Wallace Shields LLP outlines the key objective, scope and timeline of the revised Code which will come into force on 24 March 2026.

