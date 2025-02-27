Matheson Financial Institutions Group Podcast No.1: Individual Accountability Framework Bill

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Joe Beashel and Niamh Muholland, partners in the Financial Institutions Group along with Bryan Dunne, Head of Employment consider the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill which sets out new requirements in respect of senior executives working in the financial sector. In particular, they explore the requirement to report to the Central Bank which senior executives are responsible for key roles and responsibilities within their business and the removal of the 'participation link' in the Administrative Sanctions Procedure, which effectively dispenses of the requirement for the Central Bank to prove breaches against a firm before it can sanction an accountable individual.

