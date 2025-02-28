Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.9: Look Back To Look Forward

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Darren Maher, Joe Beashel, Niamh Mulholland and Ian O'Mara, partners in the Financial Institutions Group join Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to the Financial Institutions Group to look back at what 2023 brought and look forward to what 2024 might bring for regulated financial service providers in Ireland. In particular, they consider their engagements with the Central Bank of Ireland throughout 2023, observations from industry events which they attended and supported in 2023, topics of cross sectoral importance as well as sector specific developments and what 2024 will bring across these areas.

