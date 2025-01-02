ARTICLE
2 January 2025

Fitness And Probity: Central Bank Announces Establishment Of Dedicated Fitness And Probity Unit

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
The Central Bank of Ireland has announced the establishment of a dedicated Fitness and Probity Unit, which will be staffed by existing experienced Central Bank...
Ireland Finance and Banking
Robert Cain,Richard Willis,Sarah Thompson
+6 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Central Bank of Ireland has announced the establishment of a dedicated Fitness and Probity Unit, which will be staffed by existing experienced Central Bank personnel. The aim is for the new Unit to become operational from early January 2025, at the same time that other key changes to the Central Bank's operating structure come into effect.

Plans to create a dedicated Fitness and Probity Unit were signposted by Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf at the July 2024 publication of the Report arising from Andrea Enria's independent review of the Central Bank's fitness and probity approval process.

For more information on the key recommendations made in the Enria Report, which are being actioned by the Central Bank, read our insights here: Fitness & Probity: Report published following independent review – Arthur Cox LLP.

We'll publish further insights once more details on the new Unit become available. In the meantime, please get in touch with our market-leading Financial Regulation and Financial Regulation: Investigation and Enforcement groups for practical, proactive guidance on your fitness and probity-related queries.

Arthur Cox LLP was delighted to announce the appointment of Denise Murray as Head of Financial Services Compliance and Regulatory Relations in November 2024. Denise brings more than 20 years of regulatory and industry experience, including over 15 years at the Central Bank where her role included overseeing the Asset Management Supervision Division. Denise leads the firm's financial services compliance management and regulatory relations function, complementing our core legal and regulatory offering. This provides our clients with an integrated end-to-end service that benefits from both regulator and industry experience.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Robert Cain
Robert Cain
Photo of Richard Willis
Richard Willis
Photo of Keith Smith
Keith Smith
Photo of Sarah Thompson
Sarah Thompson
Photo of Deirdre O'Mahony
Deirdre O'Mahony
Photo of Maedhbh Clancy
Maedhbh Clancy
Photo of Sarah O'Sullivan
Sarah O'Sullivan
Photo of Denise Murray
Denise Murray
Photo of Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More