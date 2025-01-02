Fitness And Probity: Central Bank Announces Establishment Of Dedicated Fitness And Probity Unit

The Central Bank of Ireland has announced the establishment of a dedicated Fitness and Probity Unit, which will be staffed by existing experienced Central Bank personnel. The aim is for the new Unit to become operational from early January 2025, at the same time that other key changes to the Central Bank's operating structure come into effect.

Plans to create a dedicated Fitness and Probity Unit were signposted by Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf at the July 2024 publication of the Report arising from Andrea Enria's independent review of the Central Bank's fitness and probity approval process.

For more information on the key recommendations made in the Enria Report, which are being actioned by the Central Bank, read our insights here: Fitness & Probity: Report published following independent review – Arthur Cox LLP.

