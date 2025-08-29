Investment Limited Partnerships - The Formation Of An Investment Limited Partnership And Life Cycle

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Our fund establishment team advises on all types of funds
including private equity, private credit, real estate,
infrastructure, venture capital and many more. The team is fully
equipped to advise clients throughout the entire life cycle of a
fund from establishment to liquidation and everything in
between.
STEPS
1. STRUCTURING
Advice on the choice of vehicle
Tax structuring advice
Advice on distribution strategy in light of target
investors
Analysis of the investment policy and advising on any
regulatory requirements
Introductions to service providers (including AIFMs,
depositaries and administrators) and directors
Establishment of subsidiaries
Establishment of carried interest vehicles, alternative
vehicles and parallel funds
2. DOCUMENTS/NEGOTIATION
Drafting limited partnership agreement
Drafting prospectus and supplements
Negotiating with investors including in relation to side
letters
Drafting or reviewing financing documents
Drafting general partner policies (if the general partner is
incorporated in Ireland)
3. OBTAINING AUTHORISATION
Preparation of Central Bank application
Submission of application to Central Bank (authorisation
received in 24 hours)
Obtaining marketing passport
Assisting with any registrations
4. LAUNCH
Coordination of closings
AML advice
Closing any financings
5. DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS
Maintenance of regulatory compliance calendar
Fund company secretarial services
Assistance with quarterly board meetings
Preparation of board packs
Review of annual and semi annual accounts
Board training
Advice on regulatory changes
Assistance with subsequent closings
Advice in relation to change of service providers
6. WINDING UP/LIQUIDATION
Drafting liquidation step plan
Liaising with liquidators
Assisting with de-registrations
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.