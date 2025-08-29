Investment Limited Partnerships - The Formation Of An Investment Limited Partnership And Life Cycle

Our fund establishment team advises on all types of funds including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, venture capital and many more.

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

Our fund establishment team advises on all types of funds including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, venture capital and many more. The team is fully equipped to advise clients throughout the entire life cycle of a fund from establishment to liquidation and everything in between.

STEPS 1. STRUCTURING Advice on the choice of vehicle

Tax structuring advice

Advice on distribution strategy in light of target investors

Analysis of the investment policy and advising on any regulatory requirements

Introductions to service providers (including AIFMs, depositaries and administrators) and directors

Establishment of subsidiaries

Establishment of carried interest vehicles, alternative vehicles and parallel funds 2. DOCUMENTS/NEGOTIATION Drafting limited partnership agreement

Drafting prospectus and supplements

Negotiating with investors including in relation to side letters

Drafting or reviewing financing documents

Drafting general partner policies (if the general partner is incorporated in Ireland) 3. OBTAINING AUTHORISATION Preparation of Central Bank application

Submission of application to Central Bank (authorisation received in 24 hours)

Obtaining marketing passport

Assisting with any registrations 4. LAUNCH Coordination of closings

AML advice

Closing any financings 5. DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS Maintenance of regulatory compliance calendar

Fund company secretarial services

Assistance with quarterly board meetings

Preparation of board packs

Review of annual and semi annual accounts

Board training

Advice on regulatory changes

Assistance with subsequent closings

Advice in relation to change of service providers 6. WINDING UP/LIQUIDATION Drafting liquidation step plan

Liaising with liquidators

Assisting with de-registrations

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.