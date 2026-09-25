How To Make A Strong Training Contract Application

With applications open for the Walkers Ireland Trainee Solicitor Programme, we have pulled together practical advice for candidates preparing their submissions. Applying for a training contract can feel daunting, particularly when balancing studies, work commitments and extracurricular activities. The good news is that there is no single blueprint for a successful application.

We are interested in understanding who you are, what motivates you and why you are interested in a career in financial services law. Taking the time to prepare thoughtful, well-structured answers can make a real difference and help your application stand out.

Show genuine interest in financial services law

You do not need to be an expert in financial services law before applying, but it is important to demonstrate a genuine interest in the sector and the work we do.

Take some time to research the areas in which Walkers advises clients and think about what attracts you to a career in this field. We are interested in candidates who are curious, engaged and eager to learn, so don't be afraid to explain what has sparked your interest.

Be clear about why Walkers

Before submitting your application, consider what appeals to you about Walkers specifically. This could be the type of work we do, our international client base, the opportunities available to trainees or our culture and approach.

The strongest applications clearly explain why the firm is a good fit for the candidate and why the candidate believes they would thrive here.

Use examples to demonstrate your skills

Rather than simply listing your strengths, use examples to bring your experiences to life.

Examples from university, work experience, part-time jobs, volunteering, sport or extracurricular activities can all help demonstrate skills such as teamwork, communication, problem solving and initiative.

Highlight commercial awareness in a practical way

Commercial awareness is about understanding the environment in which clients operate and recognising how legal advice supports wider business objectives.

Rather than trying to cover every development in the market, focus on topics that genuinely interest you and be prepared to explain why they matter.

Use AI carefully

Artificial intelligence tools can be useful for researching topics, generating ideas or refining the structure of written work. However, your application should reflect your own experiences, motivations and communication style.

If you choose to use AI, treat it as a supporting tool rather than a substitute for your own thinking. The strongest applications are authentic, thoughtful and written in the candidate's own voice.

Keep your answers focused and proofread carefully

Before submitting your application, take the time to review your answers carefully. Check for spelling and grammatical errors, ensure your responses are clear and concise and make sure you have answered the questions directly.

A well-structured application that clearly demonstrates your interest and experience will always stand out more than a lengthy response that lacks focus.

Don't leave it until the last minute

Giving yourself plenty of time to prepare will help you submit a stronger application and avoid unnecessary pressure as the deadline approaches.

Applications for the Walkers Ireland Trainee Solicitor Programme close on Saturday 31 October 2026. We encourage candidates to begin preparing early and submit their applications well before the deadline.