New Employment Permits Act In Effect From September 2; Government Clarifies Details

At a Glance

Effective September 2, 2024, Ireland will introduce a new employment permit for seasonal workers, streamline its labour market testing processes, and modify its 'change of employer' rules.

Authorities have provided further details regarding these new rules, including with respect to automatic cancellation of existing permits, digitised labour market testing, change of employer timeframes, and minimum salary levels.

These reforms are part of the recently enacted Employment Permits Act 2024, which also introduces new notification obligations, among other changes. Up to now, its provisions had not yet taken effect.

When implemented, these reforms are likely to make it easier for employers to attract talent, though may also present administrative challenges in the context of the Irish government's increased focus on compliance.

The situation

The new Employment Permits Act goes into effect on September 2, 2024. Among other things, the Act introduces a new employment permit for seasonal workers and dependents, streamlines Ireland's labour market testing processes, and modifies its 'change of employer' rules.

A closer look

In addition to the earlier announced rule changes, Irish authorities have provided the following additional details. Some of these details clarify earlier announced information:

Seasonal work permit employment period clarified. Availlable guidance confirms that the new seasonal employment permit will allow seasonal workers to be employed for seven months out of a calendar year, whereas previously, the validity period was unclear. The permit will be introduced from September 2. The creation of the seasonal employment permit provides businesses a new pathway to source seasonal talent (of particular benefit to the horticulture and food production sectors). Clarifying that the relevant period is seven months (as opposed to a shorter alternative) provides employers with more flexibility to resolve seasonal worker-related talent shortages.

Background

Employment Permits Act 2024. These reforms are part of the recently approved Employment Permits Act, which also introduces new notification obligations, among other changes. The primary goal of this Act is to consolidate the assortment of multiple related amended acts implemented over a 15-year period.

Looking ahead

Single Permit. Irish authorities are now expected to continue moving towards a unified application process, combining work permits and visas into a single procedure. Such a process would take several more years. Ireland may then choose to opt into the European Union's Single Permit Directive.

