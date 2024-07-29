ARTICLE
29 July 2024

Changes To Gender Pay Gap Reporting For 2024

The Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 requires a relevant employer to publish information relating to the gender pay gap in their organisation. These employers are also required to publish the measures taken by them to eliminate or reduce the gender pay gap.

From 31 May 2024, employers who employ not less than 150 employees come into scope for gender pay gap reporting in Ireland. The Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 update the Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2022 by amending the definition of "relevant employer" to an employer who employs not less than 150 (previously 250) employees on the relevant date. All in scope employers must choose a snapshot date in June and report within six months of that date.

Employers should also note that the 2024 Regulations make a number of other changes to how gender pay gap reporting is done, including:

  1. The formula used to calculate an employee's working hours has been updated.
  2. Share options and interests in shares are now treated as benefits in kind, rather than bonus remuneration. This is significant as employers simply need to report on the percentage of male and female employees who receive benefits in kind, rather than attaching a monetary value to these items, as previously required when they formed part of remuneration.
  3. It clarifies that basic pay includes payments made to employees while on adoptive, maternity, paternity and parent's leave. Both State benefits and any amounts paid by the employer should be included in any calculation of remuneration.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

