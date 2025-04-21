Updates To Gender Pay Gap Reporting Expected This Year

In 2025, employers who employ 50 employees or more will come into scope for gender pay gap reporting in Ireland for the first time. To date, only employers with 150 employees or more are required to report.

In addition, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth of Ireland, Norma Foley TD, confirmed that new regulations will be introduced to bring the reporting deadline forward from December to November of each year and that a central online reporting system operated by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth will become operational in Autumn.

Organisations will be required to upload their gender pay gap reporting data onto this portal in time for this year's reporting deadline. Employers can continue to upload their gender pay gap reports with more information on their own websites, if they wish.

