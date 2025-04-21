ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Updates To Gender Pay Gap Reporting Expected This Year

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
In 2025, employers who employ 50 employees or more will come into scope for gender pay gap reporting in Ireland for the first time. To date, only employers with 150 employees or more are required to report.
Ireland Employment and HR
Niamh Fennelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In 2025, employers who employ 50 employees or more will come into scope for gender pay gap reporting in Ireland for the first time. To date, only employers with 150 employees or more are required to report.

In addition, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth of Ireland, Norma Foley TD, confirmed that new regulations will be introduced to bring the reporting deadline forward from December to November of each year and that a central online reporting system operated by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth will become operational in Autumn.

Organisations will be required to upload their gender pay gap reporting data onto this portal in time for this year's reporting deadline. Employers can continue to upload their gender pay gap reports with more information on their own websites, if they wish.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Niamh Fennelly
Niamh Fennelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More