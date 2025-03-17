Navigating Developments In Irish Pensions Law (Video)

In our latest podcast, Deirdre Cummins, Of Counsel in our Pensions Group, is joined by colleagues Daniel Watters and Sarah McCague to delve into key updates in Irish pensions law.

From "DORA Day" to the upcoming implementation of auto-enrolment and key case law on retirement age, this conversation unpacks the challenges trustees and employers face, offering practical advice to stay compliant in this evolving regulatory landscape.

Navigating Developments in Irish Pensions Law Podcast Transcript

Deirdre Cummins

Hello, my name is Deirdre Cummins, and I'm an Of Counsel in the Pensions Group in Arthur Cox. I'm joined today by my colleagues Daniel and Sarah.



Daniel Watters

I'm Daniel Watters, a partner in the Pensions Group.



Sarah McCague

And I'm Sarah McCague, a partner in the Pensions Group.



Deirdre Cummins

And we're here today to talk about some recent and upcoming developments in Irish Pensions Law. Sarah, I'm going to start with you, if I can. "DORA Day", or the deadline for compliance with DORA was the 17th of January so DORA Compliance is on every trustee agenda at the moment. Could you give us a brief overview of DORA and why it's particularly relevant to pension schemes?



Sarah McCague

Yeah, no problem. So DORA, as you know is the Digital Operational Resilience Act. It is a European regulation that applies to IORPs, which are effectively occupational pension schemes. As you said, 17th of January was the Introduction Day, "DORA Day" and it applies to all occupational pension schemes that have 100 or more members. Now, there are some simplified provisions for schemes that have between 16 and 99 members and in fact, if you've less than 15 members, it doesn't apply at all, which is good news for smaller schemes.



Deirdre Cummins

Absolutely.



Sarah McCague

There's a lot of moving parts still happening in relation to DORA but the messaging that we're getting from the Central Bank of Ireland, from the Pensions Authority, is get your plan of action in place, get your roadmap out there, and start taking as many actions as you can so what we're advising clients on at the moment is probably five or six key actions that they need to take. The first is looking at their service providers, their outsource providers, who amongst them are providing ICT services to the trustees. The next thing then is if you've discovered that someone is providing you with ICT services, issue them with a questionnaire, and that asks them well, what are you doing?How are you doing it? What protections have you got in place? Do you have business continuity plans? All those kinds of things. Then the next step with those third-party providers is to put in place terms and conditions that comply with DORA. Then on the trustee side of things, it's putting in place another policy off the back of all the IORP policies, but putting in place another policy this time in relation to DORA, business continuity plan, what happens if there is an incident and you need to also, as part of that, appoint an individual from a trustee perspective to be your DORA contact person and then the final step, and this has been pushed down the line a little bit, is that there is going to have to be a register of ICT providers submitted to the Pensions Authority. Now, we thought that was going to be on the 17th of January, but actually the date has been pushed out to the beginning of April, so watch this space but it's interesting, we're seeing a lot more information come out from the Pensions Authority on this. They've got their own microsite available on their website and most recently, they've put up a portal now that trustees can report major cyber incidents to the Pensions Authority so there's definitely movement in this area from a Pensions Authority perspective.



Deirdre Cummins

Okay, that is good to know but just listening to you there, I mean, there's an awful lot in this, really, isn't there? And Dan, I suppose, turning to you, could you set out or elaborate on what Sarah has said and tell us about the key legal challenges because it's pension schemes and their service providers in complying?



Daniel Watters

Yeah, and that's one of the key questions that we've been working with trustee boards on is which of their service providers are ICT, third-party service providers for the purposes of DORA so if we take a step back and look at DORA, it is aimed at the banking sector but as Sarah has said, IORPs and pension schemes are caught but for most trustee boards, they really outsource an awful lot of what they do to third-party providers so it's really sitting down and looking at your service providers and seeing which of them fall within that definition. There is a definition of ICT, third-party service provider under DORA, but it is very broadly drafted. There's two key developments I'd mention in terms of grappling with that definition. The first is that the Association of Pension Lawyers in Ireland have met to discuss which providers through a pension scheme fall within that definition and to the extent that a consensus was reached, I think most were comfortable that the administrators are generally caught. As for other service providers, pros and cons were developed and a submission was made to the Pensions Authority, so we're hopeful to get more guidance on that. We also see guidance continue to come from the European Supervisory Authorities so really, the key message to trustees is to do exactly as Sarah said and really start to sit down, look at your service providers, map them out, engage with your legal advisors, and try to come to terms of which of those providers may be in scope, and continue to watch out for that guidance as it emerges.



Deirdre Cummins

Okay so a lot may be done, but a lot more to do, and it's going to continue into the future for quite a while, I think, to come. Okay, I think I might leave that there then. I'm going to turn to auto-enrolment, Sarah, very quickly. I don't think we should spend a huge amount of time on it. It's on the books. It's due to come in in September this year. Hopefully, most employers now are in implementation stage but are you seeing difficult questions or tricky legal problems come up from employers when they're trying to think about or implement auto-enrolment?



Sarah McCague

Yeah. I suppose the main thing we're assisting employers with at the moment is trying to make that decision on whether or not they want to engage with 'My Future Fund', as it's been called, or the auto-enrolment system. So a lot of employers in Ireland have occupational pension schemes, they have PRSAs. The question is, do you want to stick with that private pension provision, or do you want to go into the auto-enrolment system? I have to say, when we started talking about auto-enrolment, I thought they were two very separate arrangements but the more I talk to employers and clients, I do think a lot of people are going to end up in the space of being involved a little bit in both. What clients are doing really is they're looking at the cohorts of employees they have. So they're looking at existing employees and they're looking at new hires. The main reason for that is the contractual basis. If you have contracts in place with existing employees, you can't compel them into pension schemes unless that's a provision in that contract of employment already so that may be slightly more difficult to address. With new hires, you've got free range, you're writing a new contract. If you want them in your occupational pension scheme, you write that into your contract so then looking at the existing employees, there could be various reasons why your employees aren't all in your existing occupational pension scheme. People may have decided to opt out for personal financial reasons, they may have reached the standard fund threshold already and decided they don't want in. They may be seasonal workers, they may be interns, they may be students in there. All those tricky cohorts are starting now to come out in the wash as people are engaging more with auto-enrolment so really What we're seeing people do at this stage is take a step back, say, what pension provision have we got already? Do we want to get involved with auto-enrolment? Do we want to try and avoid it by using our private pension schemes to give people that opportunity to save into their retirement and then start to take advice in relation to those options. The one thing I would say to people is 30th of September is the date that we're anticipating this coming in, that's on the statute book but there is a 13 week lookback period in the legislation in relation to whether or not somebody is a member of a pension scheme. So we're saying to clients, start looking now, and realistically by June or July, you need to have your plan of action in place and start implementing it.



Deirdre Cummins

Because if not, potentially the lookback period will catch you out on the other side.



Sarah McCague

Exactly.



Deirdre Cummins

Okay. We might not say much more maybe about that because we have a microsite on our Arthur Cox website with all the information. I think we've done quite a lot of work on that so far. So there's a lot of information on the Arthur Cox website in relation to that. We might just watch this as it develops because there are going to be movements and changes over the course of the next few months.



Sarah McCague

Absolutely and we'll continue to update that microsite if things happen.



Deirdre Cummins

Yeah, I think we'll leave that there. I'm going to turn back to you now, Dan, and talk to you about state pension age, because there has been a lot of discussion and debate around it in recent years, and I think it's settled. I think it's safe to say that it's settled now at 66 but we do know from what we're seeing on the desks that a lot of employers still have an NRD or a normal retirement date of 65, and retirement policies that still focus on 65. What are you seeing in circumstances where employees now want to work to state pension age, or maybe a bit beyond that, and how are employers dealing with that?



Daniel Watters

Yeah, so this has been a very topical area in recent years, and in particular, we saw a huge amount of focus on it at the last general election where it was being brought up on doors. Slightly less so at the most recent general election, but from a practise perspective, it's very much still at the forefront of the minds of employers and trustee boards that we're advising and I suppose I'd create a distinction between the public sector and the private sector on this topic. The public sector are a little bit ahead of the curve in that most public sector workers already can continue to work to age 66. In fact, most public sector workers can go to age 70, and more importantly, can continue to accrue pension benefits up until that age. So they're a little bit ahead of the curve. We also saw last year a case go to the Supreme Court in the case of Mallon and the Minister for Justice, where an employee sought to challenge on an age discrimination basis a mandatory retirement age of 70. Now, ultimately, the Supreme Court dismissed that claim and held that you do have to look at each mandatory retirement age on a case-by-case basis, but provided that mandatory retirement age is appropriate and necessary, it won't offend the age discrimination principle. The private sector is in a slightly different place to the public sector but again, we did see some legislative movement on this last year. The government published a heads of terms for a Mandatory Retirement Ages Bill, which would effectively give private sector workers the the right to continue to work to state pension age, but it wouldn't compel them to do so. Now, that piece of legislation is back on the legislative agenda with the new government after being formed, but we're already seeing some employers come to us and query this and try to get ahead of that legislation. They're looking at their retirement policies and their contracts of employment and looking at whether they want to make changes to those.



Deirdre Cummins

Okay, so I think what you're saying to me there is it is okay to have a retirement age, but you need to justify it and make sure it's appropriate. So it would have been interesting if Mr. Mallon had challenged maybe a retirement age of 65.



Daniel Watters

Yeah, I think that would have been a very interesting case and I suspect in time we will see that case come because not every employer is going to move on that mandatory retirement stage of 65 and some employers will deem 65 to be appropriate and necessary so it remains to be seen.



Deirdre Cummins

Okay, so watch this space.



Daniel Watters

Exactly.



Deirdre Cummins

Okay, okay. So I guess what else is happening? What, Sarah, would you tell us to keep an eye on for 2025?



Sarah McCague

Well, I think one area that's of particular interest at the moment is to defined benefit schemes and the bounce they're having in funding at the moment. So we're seeing the vast majority of schemes being in surplus at the moment and that ironically enough, is creating its own quality problems in terms of what to do with that surplus. So there's two things we're seeing at the moment. The first is an increase in liability management exercises. So that could be buy-ins, buy-outs, TV, less so pension increase exchange exercises. But nonetheless, trustees looking at the surplus they have there, taking the driver, the steer from the Pensions Authority, who indicated that in most cases, trustees should be looking towards the end game in relation to defined benefit schemes and wondering how they might use that surplus within the scheme. The second limb of that then is maybe a nod to what's happening across the water in the UK, where they're looking at introducing new legislation to extract surplus from defined benefit schemes. They see it as being trapped within schemes and that it could potentially be used to fuel the economy, to fuel businesses, and potentially increase member benefits as well. We are seeing a lot of questions come in around wind up, use of surplus by trustees, but also return of surplus to employers. That in and of itself is creating its own discussions, I suppose. Then almost on the absolute flip side of that, we've had a recent case from the WRC, the Workplace Relations Commission, in relation to Pro-Tim Abrasives, who went into liquidation in 2009, so a long time ago. When they went into liquidation, there was actually a deficit in their pension scheme, so 2.84 million of a deficit. The WRC has recently issued a ruling to indicate that the trustees can seek that 2.84 million from the Pensions Insolvency Payments Scheme. So a hole in a pension scheme that now is going to be met under 1984 legislation, Protection of Employees Insolvency Act and this is effectively the state fund that has been set up in order to meet payments that were outstanding in relation to pension schemes prior to their being wound up. But I don't think any of us thought that it would go so far as to cover lump sum deficit payments of this nature. The Department of enterprise Trade and Employment has gone away to think about the legal consequences of that WRC ruling. I think it's one of those watch this space type things again. We've had hints before of debt on the employer or things like that being introduced in Ireland. We had a slew of private member bills back in around, I think, 2010, 2011. It just shows that even when things are doing well and we've surplus in DB schemes, that piece never really goes away.



Deirdre Cummins

Okay, well, that's a lot, isn't it? And what would you say, Dan, if I asked you?



Daniel Watters

Well, I suppose there's two key developments that have been really changing over the last couple of years and are going to continue to change in the years to come. The first one is around PRSAs, so personal retirement savings accounts. Historically, PRSAs weren't a very attractive product for high earners or employers who wanted to make very substantial contributions on behalf of their employees. The reason for that being is that both employee and employer contributions were aggregated together when considering tax relief limits on contributions. However, we saw that change in around 2022, and effectively, the limit on employer contribution, the tax relief on employer contributions to PRSAs was effectively removed. The only real limit was the standard fund threshold so €2 million. So effectively, overnight, an employer could put in 2 million to a PRSA for their employee. So they became a very attractive product for higher earners and for employers who wanted to make substantial contributions for their employees. We've seen the goalpost change yet again with effect from the first of January of this year, and now a cap has been placed on the tax relief that can apply to an employer contribution to a PRSA, and that is now set at the annual earnings of the employee.



Daniel Watters

So it's really one to watch out there for anybody who took out a PRSA to avail of that more free reign on the employer contribution during the period 2022 up to the end of last year.



Deirdre Cummins

Yes, that's a very significant change back, isn't it?



Daniel Watters

Absolutely. Yeah. And then the other one I'd mention is the changes to the standard fund threshold. So again, this is an area that we're going to see quite a bit of change on over the coming years. And this is all on foot of a report prepared by an independent expert, Dr. Donal de Buitleir and on foot of that, legislative change has been put on the statute books, which means that the standard fund threshold, currently set at €2 million, will change over the coming years. Now, it is set at €2 million for the last 10 years. But with effect from next year, we're going to see it increase incrementally by €200,000 each year up to 2029, at which point it will be at €2.8 million. And thereafter, it's going to continue continued to increase in line with changes in CPI. From a practise perspective, we're already seeing some disputes from members in respect of this, particularly those employees who would have left service early with an SFT liability and claiming that had they known this change was coming down the tracks, they could have remained on in service and availed of the higher limit. It's one for employer and trustees to be mindful of.



Deirdre Cummins

So they feel they missed the boat kind of thing? Okay, thank you. Clearly, it's a very busy time. We could probably talk and talk and talk, but we might leave it there for today. If you have any questions in relation to anything we've discussed, please do get in touch.

