16 September 2024

Pensions: Auto Enrolment (Podcast)

The long-awaited Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings System Act 2024 was signed into law by the President on 9 July 2024. This Act will impact every business in the country which has employees.

In this podcast episode, Sarah McCague, Partner, Deirdre Cummins, Of Counsel and Daniel Watters, Senior Associate in our Pensions Group discuss the main changes to the final form legislation when compared to the draft Bill as initially published, and give practical tips on what employers should do next to get ready for AE.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

