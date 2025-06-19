Revised Consumer Protection Code – Frauds And Scams And Customers In Vulnerable Circumstances (Podcast)

self Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.28: Revised Consumer Protection Code Series– Frauds and Scams and Customers in Vulnerable Circumstances

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Ian O'Mara partner in the Financial Institutions Group joins Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to discuss the treatment of frauds and scams and customers in vulnerable circumstances under the revised Consumer Protection Code.

