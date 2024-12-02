FRC Annual Review Of Corporate Governance Reporting

The FRC has published its annual review of corporate governance reporting against the UK Corporate Governance Code (the Code). The review covers reporting during 2024 against the 2018 version of the Code, which remains in effect for annual reports in 2025. The new 2024 Code will become applicable for financial years from 1 January 2025 (other than new Provision 29 which will apply for financial years from 1 January 2026).

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.