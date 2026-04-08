Legal News - April 26

April 2026 edition of Legal News.

Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.

In-Shorts

William Fry Spotlight:

Jarleth Heneghan Wins Client Choice 2026 Award for Construction in Ireland

Jarleth was named Ireland's exclusive 2026 Client Choice Award winner, marking his exceptional third consecutive recognition. Click here...

Jarleth was named Ireland's exclusive 2026 Client Choice Award winner, marking his exceptional third consecutive recognition. Click here... William Fry Announces Third Annual AI Summit

The 2026 Summit will gather leading Irish and global AI voices to explore how rapidly evolving AI is reshaping industries, strategy and regulation. Register your interest.

The 2026 Summit will gather leading Irish and global AI voices to explore how rapidly evolving AI is reshaping industries, strategy and regulation. Register your interest. William Fry Hosts St Patrick's Day Reception in New York

We were delighted to gather with our New York clients and friends at Valerie Cocktail Bar to kick off the St Patrick's Day celebrations. Click here...

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