Legal News - April 26

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April 2026 edition of Legal News.
Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.
- The Consumer Protection Code comes into
force
On 24 March 2026, the revised and modernised Consumer Protection Code and the Standards for Business Regulations (applicable to regulated financial service providers) came into operation. Regulated firms had one year to prepare for the implementation of these regulations.
- Arbitration Update: New role for Ireland
in settling disputes between US and European
firms
On 17 March 2026, the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, announced that Ireland has been selected as the European base for a new international arbitration hub aimed at resolving commercial disputes between European and US companies.
- Omnibus 1 Directive comes into force in
March 2026: CSRD and CS3D substantially amended – what this
means for Irish Companies
The Omnibus 1 Directive, which amends the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D), came into force on 18 March 2026. The scope of CSRD and CS3D have been significantly reduced and the level of reporting and due diligence obligations for companies.
- AG Opinion Favours IAA in Passenger Cap
Dispute
On 12 February 2026, Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona issued his Opinion in C-857/24 daa and Others. The Opinion resulted from proceedings brought by several airlines challenging the Irish Aviation Authority's determination of coordination parameters for Dublin Airport for the Winter 2024/25 and Summer 2025 seasons, under Regulation (EEC) No. 95/93.
- CRD VI – New Third Country Branch
Regime – Impact in Ireland
The changes introduced under the sixth Capital Requirements Directive, requiring the establishment of authorised European Union branches by third-country undertakings for core banking services provided into the EU, may significantly impact the operating models of numerous financial services entities. William Fry is currently supporting clients on CRD VI.
- Data Centres, Climate Obligations, and
Mathematical Argument Limitations
In Doyle & Ors v An Coimisiún Pleanála (No. 3), the High Court dismissed a judicial review challenge to planning permission for a hyper-scale data centre near Ennis, Co. Clare. An Coimisiún Pleanála's decision to permit the data centre was challenged by two environmental NGOs and three individuals.
In-Shorts
- Funds Focus – March 26
- Podcast – Inside the AI Act: In Conversation with Dr. Laura Caroli
- Adjudication Society ROI Conference 2026: Marking a Decade of the Construction Contracts Act
William Fry Spotlight:
- Jarleth Heneghan Wins Client Choice 2026 Award for Construction
in Ireland
Jarleth was named Ireland's exclusive 2026 Client Choice Award winner, marking his exceptional third consecutive recognition. Click here...
- William Fry Announces Third Annual AI Summit
The 2026 Summit will gather leading Irish and global AI voices to explore how rapidly evolving AI is reshaping industries, strategy and regulation. Register your interest.
- William Fry Hosts St Patrick's Day Reception in New
York
We were delighted to gather with our New York clients and friends at Valerie Cocktail Bar to kick off the St Patrick's Day celebrations. Click here...
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