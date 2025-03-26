Corporate Graduate Programme - About The Programme

The two-year programme has four six-month rotations, a bursary for further education and participation in the internal training programme.

Each rotation will offer exposure to high calibre clients and work. You will be introduced to each department, and given comprehensive training, to equip you with key skills required to succeed in the area. At every stage of the programme, you will have the support of the HR team and Ciaran Flynn, Sponsor of the Corporate Graduate Programme.

Following completion, participants will have the opportunity for a rewarding career at Arthur Cox in these areas:

Company Secretaries provide guidance and support to ensure compliance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. We employ fully and partially qualified company secretarial professionals in our Asset Management and Investment Funds and Company Compliance and Governance Practice Group.

Listings Executives advise our client base on legal and practical requirements with regard to listing securities and investment funds on relevant stock exchanges and producing documentation to facilitate client goals. The listings executives work in the Listings Practice Group which is part of our Finance Department.

Paralegal and Other Legal Professionals support the legal work of various practice groups such as Litigation, Risk and Compliance, Banking and Finance, Employment, Tax, Technology and Innovation, Pro Bono, Real Estate, Knowledge, Learning and Development and Aviation. They also complete essential large scale eDiscovery, Investigations and DSAR review projects along with Due Diligence review exercises in the Legal Tech Services Practice Group. Our paralegals and legal professionals may work both at our offices and onsite with our clients and their work includes research, drafting documentation to support client litigation and transactions and other client matter management related tasks.

Data Management and Analytics Professionals work in varying roles which can include managing GDPR related concerns and mapping, storing, and analysing key data relating to our essential business functions. Roles in this area have previously arisen in our Business Development Team and our Legal Tech Services Practice Group.

Options for rotation are

Asset Management and Investment Funds

Aviation

Banking and Finance

Business Development and Marketing

Company Compliance and Governance

Employment

Knowledge, Learning and Development

Legal Tech Services

Listings

Litigation

Pro Bono

Real Estate

Risk and Compliance

Tax

Technology and Innovation

"Our corporate graduate programme provides a super opportunity for early career graduates to get a broad understanding of the workings of a large corporate law firm, and especially the emerging non-traditional practice areas where legal related services are delivered to our clients. It provides a great spring board for those wishing to begin a career in the legal sector but not intent on working as a lawyer". EILEEN BURNS

Head of Legal Tech Services "I have always wanted to pursue law outside of the traditional career paths and the corporate graduate programme has allowed me the incredible opportunity to experience new and exciting areas I never would have considered before." RUTH CORRIGAN

Paralegal, Legal Tech Services Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Maynooth University

