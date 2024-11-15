ARTICLE
15 November 2024

New Construction Industry Sectoral Employment Order Approved By Minister

WF
William Fry

Contributor

William Fry logo
William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Explore Firm Details
The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (Department) approved and published the Sectoral Employment Order (Construction Sector) 2024 (Order) on 7 November 2024.
Ireland Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Cassandra Byrne
Photo of Jarleth Heneghan
Photo of Alicia Compton
Authors

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (Department) approved and published the Sectoral Employment Order (Construction Sector) 2024 (Order) on 7 November 2024. What do you need to know?

When will the Order take effect?

The Order will come into operation on 1 August 2025. Further rises will then come into effect from 1 August 2026. It amends the previous Sectoral Employment Order (Construction Sector) 2021 as previously reported on by William Fry (here) and the previous Sectoral Employment Order (Construction Sector) 2024 as previously reported on by William Fry (here).

To whom will the Order apply?

The Order will apply to workers in the construction sector including craft persons, construction operatives and apprentices.

The Order follows a Labour Court Recommendation. Such recommendations form part of the Sectoral Employment process as a statutory wage-setting mechanism based on the principles of collective bargaining.

Effects

The Order will create new statutory minimum pay, pension and sick pay entitlements for workers in the construction sector including craft persons, construction operatives and apprentices.
These pay increases have the potential to negatively impact the cost of development projects or works. Depending on how risk has been allocated under a construction contract, development agreement or agreement for lease envisaging works, this cost increase may be borne by either the developer or the contractor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cassandra Byrne
Cassandra Byrne
Photo of Jarleth Heneghan
Jarleth Heneghan
Photo of Alicia Compton
Alicia Compton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More