Stock Exchange Listings And Fund Registration Services - Introduction

Arthur Cox Listing Services is the premier listing agent in Ireland. Listing Services is an integral part of our Finance Group, which is the largest of its kind in Ireland and is constantly at the forefront of developments in the applicable EU directives and multi-jurisdictional listing rules and requirements.

We are responsible for listing debt securities in the form of standalones transactions or programmes, retail and wholesale, including asset- backed securities, debt and derivative securities, covered bonds and warrants, global depositary notes, sovereigns, REITS, Exchange Traded Products and ESG Bonds. Where we are the appointed listing agent, we can also obtain LEI's and ISIN's for our clients.

COMPREHENSIVE LISTING SERVICES

Trading Venues: In addition to Euronext Dublin, we also list on Luxembourg, Vienna, London ISM, Nasdaq Stockholm and The International Stock Exchange.

Trading Venues: In addition to Euronext Dublin, we also list on Luxembourg, Vienna, London ISM, Nasdaq Stockholm and The International Stock Exchange.

Fund Listing Sponsor: We also act as Listing Sponsor for listings Funds on Euronext Dublin including Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") and we have successfully arranged ETF listings for many active ETF clients.

ETFs and Cross Listings: We also have a solid history of arranging and co-ordinating cross listings of ETFs on other markets including the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana, Xetra Platform of Deutsche Borse, regulated market of Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam, SIX Swiss and CBOE Europe (Chicago Board Options Exchange).

FUNDS REGISTRATION SERVICES

Pre-Listing Registration: To complement our Funds Listings offering, we also provide Funds Registration services which is a pre-cursor to any listings in any jurisdiction. Managing all aspects of the registration process across targeted jurisdictions.

EXPERTISE AND SECURITY

Regulatory Knowledge: We leverage our Listing groups 20+ years' experience in the industry to provide significant value add to our clients, through a deep understanding of regulatory requirements across EU and non-EU jurisdictions.

Dedicated Team: Client-focused, expert Listing and Registration Executives ready to assist.

