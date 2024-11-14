The Mountain Package: A New Opportunity For Albanian Diaspora Investment

The "Mountain Package" is a recent initiative launched by the Albanian government to encourage Albanian emigrants to return and invest in their homeland.

Introduction of the Initiative

The “Mountain Package” is a recent initiative launched by the Albanian government to encourage Albanian emigrants to return and invest in their homeland. This program aims to transform emigrants into investors by focusing on Albania's largely untapped mountainous landscapes. With tourism gaining prominence in Albania, this initiative is positioned as a pivotal strategy to drive growth and development in the coming years.

What Is the Mountain Package?

Starting in 2025, the Albanian government will offer an array of fiscal incentives, financial support, and other benefits to those interested in investing in rural tourism. Specifically, the program targets emigrants and residents looking to convert rural homes into guesthouses, accommodation facilities, or agrotourism projects. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit project proposals to their local municipalities, and the government has committed to releasing more information on funding and co-financing options soon.

This initiative presents significant benefits:

For Emigrants: It provides an opportunity to reinvest in Albania and contribute to its economic development.

For Albania: The program aims to create jobs, particularly in rural areas, and to further bolster the tourism industry, which has experienced considerable growth recently.

Eurofast's Role in Supporting Your Investment

Eurofast's Tirana office is well-positioned to support investors interested in Albania's tourism sector. With extensive experience assisting startups and businesses across various industries, Eurofast offers comprehensive guidance throughout the investment process.

Business Plan Development: Our team of experts can assist you in creating a tailored business plan that aligns with your goals.

Licensing and Legal Support: We provide advice on navigating legal requirements and obtaining necessary permits.

Personalized Assistance: We work closely with clients to develop solutions that fit their unique needs and investment goals, from initial consultation to project execution.

