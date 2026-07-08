Vietnam – Rules Of Origin Under The EVFTA: Ten Questions Every European Manufacturer Should Ask Before Moving Production To Vietnam

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Introduction

The European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has fundamentally changed the way European manufacturer’s view Vietnam.

For many companies, Vietnam is no longer simply a competitive manufacturing location. It has become a strategic gateway to the European market, offering significant preferential tariff treatment for products that satisfy the applicable rules of origin.

However, one misconception continues to surface in manufacturing projects.

Many companies believe that once a product is assembled in Vietnam, it automatically becomes a Vietnamese product for customs purposes.

Unfortunately, international trade law is considerably more sophisticated.

Rules of origin determine whether preferential tariff treatment is available. They are among the most technically challenging areas of international trade law and should be analyzed before—not after—a manufacturing structure is implemented.

After advising multinational manufacturers in Vietnam for more than twenty-five years, I have found that every company should ask the following ten questions before relocating production.

Question 1: What Is the Actual Product?

Origin analysis begins with understanding the finished product.

The legal analysis cannot start until the product itself is clearly identified.

Its composition, function, manufacturing process and tariff classification all influence the applicable origin rules.

Question 2: Have We Correctly Classified the Product?

Rules of origin are built upon tariff classification.

An incorrect HS Code can invalidate the entire legal analysis.

Independent classification should therefore always precede origin analysis.

Question 3: Where Does Every Component Originate?

Modern manufacturing rarely relies upon components from one country.

A complete origin map should identify:

Chinese components

German components

Japanese components

Korean components

Taiwanese components

ASEAN components

Vietnamese materials

Origin cannot be determined without understanding the origin of every major input.

Question 4: What Manufacturing Actually Takes Place in Vietnam?

This question is often decisive.

Assembly alone may not always satisfy applicable origin rules.

Manufacturers should carefully document every production activity performed in Vietnam, including:

assembl

programming

calibration

testing

software installatio

quality control

packaging

labelling

Question 5: Which Product-Specific Rule Applies?

The EVFTA does not establish one universal origin rule.

Different products are subject to different legal requirements.

Each product must therefore be analysed individually.

Question 6: Can We Prove It Five Years From Now?

Origin claims are only as strong as the documentation supporting them.

Manufacturers should prepare documentation as production progresses—not during a future customs audit.

Question 7: Does Our Manufacturing Process Match Our Documentation?

Production records, Bills of Materials, supplier declarations and customs documentation should all tell the same story.

Consistency is essential.

Question 8: Does Our Corporate Structure Support Our Origin Strategy?

Ownership, contract manufacturing arrangements, import procedures and export documentation all influence practical implementation.

Origin analysis should never be separated from corporate structuring.

Question 9: Have We Considered European Customs Authorities?

Compliance does not end when goods leave Vietnam.

European customs authorities may examine origin documentation years after importation.

Companies should prepare accordingly.

Question 10: Have We Designed the Entire Supply Chain Around Compliance?

The strongest manufacturing projects are designed around compliance from the outset.

Origin should not become an afterthought.

It should become part of the manufacturing strategy itself.

Conclusion

Rules of origin are often viewed as a technical customs issue.

In reality, they represent one of the most important commercial issues facing manufacturers exporting from Vietnam to Europe.

Companies that invest time in analyzing origin before production begins are generally better positioned to benefit from the opportunities offered by the EVFTA while reducing customs risk in both Vietnam and the European Union.

Ultimately, successful origin planning is not about completing paperwork.

It is about designing a supply chain that is legally robust, commercially efficient and capable of withstanding customs scrutiny on both sides of the world.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.