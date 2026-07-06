Vietnam Manufacturing Playbook: How To Build A Legally Compliant And Customs-Efficient China–Vietnam–EU Supply Chain – A Practical Guide To WTO, EVFTA, Rules Of Origin And Customs Compliance – Part II

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Part II – Designing the Optimal Legal and Customs Structure

In Part I, we discussed why legal planning should precede operational implementation and identified the strategic questions every international manufacturer should answer before establishing a Vietnam-based manufacturing platform.

The next step is to transform those strategic considerations into a legally robust customs and trade structure.

This is the stage at which many companies inadvertently create long-term compliance risks. Often, management understandably focuses on production schedules, engineering specifications and customer delivery deadlines. However, the legal architecture of the supply chain deserves equal attention. Decisions made before the first shipment frequently determine whether a manufacturing model remains efficient and compliant years later.

The objective should not merely be to move goods through customs. The objective should be to build a supply chain capable of withstanding regulatory scrutiny in Vietnam and in the destination market while remaining commercially efficient.

Step One: Understand the Product Before Analysing the Law No meaningful customs analysis can begin until the product itself is fully understood.

Surprisingly, legal advisers are often asked to recommend customs structures before receiving complete technical information.

That approach should be avoided.

The legal analysis should normally begin with questions such as:

What exactly is the finished product?

Which components are imported?

Which countries supply those components?

Which manufacturing processes occur in Vietnam?

Which manufacturing processes occur elsewhere?

What is the commercial purpose of each imported component?

How will the finished product ultimately be marketed?

For electronic products, additional technical questions frequently become relevant:

Does the product contain radio frequency modules?

Does it incorporate wireless communication technology?

Does encryption software form part of the system?

Does the product require software installation during manufacturing?

Are firmware updates performed in Vietnam?

Is calibration undertaken locally?

These technical facts frequently determine which legal rules become applicable.

Accordingly, successful customs planning begins not with legal analysis but with engineering analysis.

Step Two: Never Underestimate Product Classification Customs classification remains one of the most underestimated aspects of international manufacturing.

Many businesses understandably assume that the HS code provided by the overseas supplier must already be correct.

That assumption can be costly.

The Harmonized System affects far more than customs duty.

Proper classification may determine:

applicable import procedures;

licensing requirements;

import restrictions;

customs valuation;

VAT treatment;

statistical reporting obligations;

product-specific rules of origin;

export documentation requirements; and

post-clearance customs audit exposure.

Even highly sophisticated manufacturers occasionally discover that identical products have been classified differently by different suppliers or customs authorities.

Independent verification should therefore always be performed before implementing a manufacturing model.

An incorrect tariff classification may continue affecting every shipment for years before eventually being identified during a customs inspection.

Step Three: Selecting the Appropriate Customs Procedure One of the most important strategic decisions concerns the customs regime under which goods will enter Vietnam.

Contrary to popular belief, there is rarely one universally “best” solution.

Vietnamese customs legislation provides several legal mechanisms that may be appropriate depending upon the particular manufacturing model.

The correct structure depends upon factors including:

ownership of the goods;

manufacturing activities;

intended export markets;

contractual arrangements;

duration of manufacturing;

inventory management;

taxation; and

long-term commercial objectives.

Among the questions that should be analysed are:

Should the goods enter Vietnam under an ordinary commercial import procedure?

Would an import-for-processing structure better reflect the commercial model?

Is temporary importation legally and commercially appropriate?

Does contract manufacturing provide advantages?

Would another customs procedure available under Vietnamese law better support the project?

These questions should never be answered solely from an operational perspective.

A procedure that initially appears administratively simple may create unnecessary complexity later regarding customs reporting, inventory reconciliation or export documentation.

The objective should always be to identify the legally appropriate procedure that best supports the intended business model.

Step Four: Rules of Origin—Often the Most Critical Legal Analysis For manufacturers exporting from Vietnam to the European Union, few legal issues are more significant than rules of origin.

Many executives understandably associate “country of origin” with the location where goods are assembled.

International trade law is considerably more sophisticated.

Origin depends upon specific legal rules established under applicable trade agreements and customs legislation.

Whether a product may legitimately be considered Vietnamese origin requires careful legal analysis rather than commercial assumption.

Among the issues requiring consideration are:

the origin of each imported component;

the applicable product-specific rule;

tariff classification changes;

value-added calculations;

substantial transformation requirements;

manufacturing processes undertaken in Vietnam; and

documentary evidence supporting the origin claim.

The legal analysis should always begin before production commences rather than immediately before export.

Doing so allows the manufacturing process, documentation systems and contractual arrangements to be aligned with the applicable legal requirements.

The EVFTA Creates Significant Opportunities—but Also Significant Responsibilities The European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement represents one of the most important trade agreements for manufacturers exporting from Vietnam to Europe.

The agreement offers considerable commercial opportunities through preferential tariff treatment.

However, preferential treatment is never automatic.

Companies claiming EVFTA benefits must be prepared to demonstrate compliance with the applicable legal requirements.

European customs authorities may examine not only export documentation but also manufacturing records, supplier declarations, production processes and supporting origin evidence.

Accordingly, companies should approach EVFTA compliance as an ongoing governance process rather than a document prepared shortly before shipment.

Origin documentation should be created continuously throughout production.

Attempting to reconstruct supporting evidence years later during a customs audit is rarely straightforward.

WTO Principles Continue to Matter

Although much attention focuses on free trade agreements, WTO principles continue to provide the broader legal framework governing international trade.

Manufacturers operating across multiple jurisdictions should understand that WTO rules influence numerous aspects of customs administration, tariff classification and international trade policy.

For multinational manufacturers, WTO principles frequently operate alongside bilateral and regional free trade agreements rather than being replaced by them.

A sound manufacturing strategy therefore considers both.

Components Imported from Multiple Countries Require Particular Attention Modern manufacturing increasingly involves components sourced from several jurisdictions.

A typical electronics project may include components originating from:

China;

Germany;

Japan;

Korea;

Taiwan;

Malaysia;

Singapore; or

the United States.

Each component should be reviewed individually.

Among the questions requiring analysis are:

Who owns the component during transport?

Which customs declaration applies?

What documentation accompanies the shipment?

How is customs value determined?

Will the component be incorporated permanently into the finished product?

Does the component influence origin analysis?

Are additional regulatory approvals required?

Companies frequently focus on high-value components.

Experience shows that lower-value components occasionally create equally significant compliance questions.

Every component should therefore be considered within the context of the complete manufacturing process.

Documentation Is the Foundation of Customs Compliance No legal structure can succeed without appropriate documentation.

During customs audits, authorities generally examine not only legal conclusions but also the documentary evidence supporting those conclusions.

Accordingly, manufacturers should establish comprehensive documentation systems from the outset.

Examples include:

Bills of Materials;

production flowcharts;

manufacturing records;

quality assurance documentation;

calibration records;

software installation records;

inventory reconciliation;

supplier declarations;

origin documentation;

customs declarations;

import documentation;

export documentation; and

internal compliance procedures.

Good documentation serves two purposes.

First, it facilitates day-to-day operational management.

Secondly, it provides persuasive evidence should customs authorities later review the manufacturing process.

A Legal Structure Should Be Designed for Growth Many companies initially establish manufacturing operations through a pilot project.

That is entirely understandable.

Nevertheless, the legal structure should be designed with future expansion in mind.

Management should therefore ask:

Will production volumes increase?

Will additional suppliers be introduced?

Will exports expand beyond Europe?

Will a Vietnamese subsidiary eventually be established?

Will warehousing become necessary?

Will engineering activities move to Vietnam?

Will research and development be conducted locally?

A legal structure that functions efficiently for one shipment may become unnecessarily burdensome after one hundred shipments.

Forward planning therefore represents a valuable investment.

Looking Ahead

Once the customs structure has been designed, companies frequently assume that the legal analysis has been completed.

In reality, implementation has only begun.

The practical success of any manufacturing project depends upon integrating customs compliance with corporate structuring, contractual arrangements, regulatory approvals and day-to-day operational procedures.

These issues will be examined in Part III, together with practical implementation guidance, common compliance mistakes, management checklists and best practices developed from decades of advising international investors establishing manufacturing operations in Vietnam.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

To be continued in Part III – From Legal Structure to Operational Success: Corporate Structuring, Regulatory Compliance, Customs Audits and Practical Implementation Guidelines.