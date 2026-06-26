Law No. 121 of 1982 regulates registration in the Importers Register and sets out the main requirements that natural and juristic persons must satisfy in order to import goods for trading purposes in Egypt. The law addresses key matters such as registration conditions, renewal procedures, amendment of registered data, deletion from the register, penalties, settlement of violations, and the role of the competent authority responsible for foreign trade affairs.

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Translation of Law No. 121 of 1982 presents the English version of the Importers Register Law and its Executive Regulations in Egypt.

Law No. 121 of 1982 regulates registration in the Importers Register and sets out the main requirements that natural and juristic persons must satisfy in order to import goods for trading purposes in Egypt. The law addresses key matters such as registration conditions, renewal procedures, amendment of registered data, deletion from the register, penalties, settlement of violations, and the role of the competent authority responsible for foreign trade affairs.

This Translation of the Importers Register Law is intended to make the main provisions of Law No. 121 of 1982 more accessible in English. The English version of the Importers Register Law is useful for businesses, importers, legal professionals, and stakeholders seeking to understand the rules governing import registration and compliance requirements in Egypt.

The implementation of the law is further detailed through the Executive Regulations of Law No. 121 of 1982, issued under Executive Regulation No. 846 of 2017. Together, the Translation of Law No. 121 of 1982 and the Executive Regulations of Law No. 121 of 1982 provide a general guide to Egypt’s importers registration system and the procedures applied under Egyptian legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.