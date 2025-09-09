This document is a formal Translation of Law No. 207 of 2020, concerning the promulgation of the Customs Law. It provides a comprehensive and accurate English version of the Customs Law, a critical piece of legislation governing customs procedures in Egypt. The translation of the Customs Law is an essential tool for legal professionals, businesses, and importers who require a precise understanding of the regulations.

The original Law No. 207 of 2020 repeals the previous Customs Law and introduces a modern framework for customs operations. It addresses a wide range of topics, including customs supervision, duty collection, and special customs regimes. This English version of the Customs Law clarifies the new provisions, such as those related to the "Single Window" electronic platform and the "Authorized Economic Operator" system.

By offering a faithful translation of Law No. 207 of 2020, this document enables international trade partners and foreign investors to navigate the complexities of Egyptian customs regulations. It details the rights and obligations of importers, exporters, and customs brokers, as well as the penalties for violations. The comprehensive nature of this translation of the Customs Law is vital for ensuring compliance and facilitating smooth trade operations.

In essence, this document is more than just a translation; it is an invaluable guide to the new legal landscape of customs in Egypt. It serves as a definitive resource for anyone needing a clear and reliable English version of the Customs Law, ensuring that the principles and procedures outlined in Law No. 207 of 2020 are fully understood and correctly applied.

