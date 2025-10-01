The Translation of Law No. 118 of 1975 provides valuable insight into one of Egypt's most important pieces of trade legislation. Known as the Import and Export Law, this framework was designed to regulate the country's international trade activities, balancing the needs of both the public and private sectors. By offering an English version of the Import and Export Law, this translation allows businesses, investors, and legal professionals worldwide to better understand Egypt's regulatory environment and compliance requirements.

Law No. 118 of 1975 was enacted to consolidate previous scattered regulations and provide a unified structure for both imports and exports. The Translation of the Import and Export Law highlights how the legislation sought to safeguard the national economy, ensure proper oversight of trade flows, and encourage efficiency in commercial practices. For foreign companies and stakeholders, this translation is essential for navigating the complexities of Egyptian trade law.

The Import and Export Law sets out clear rules for registration, licensing, inspection, and enforcement, reflecting Egypt's strategic approach to foreign trade. Having access to the English version of the Import and Export Law equips international businesses with the tools to comply with Egyptian requirements, avoid penalties, and build stronger commercial ties. The Translation of Law No. 118 of 1975 also ensures transparency and accessibility for non-Arabic speakers engaged in cross-border trade.

In today's interconnected economy, understanding the legal framework of global markets is critical. The Translation of the Import and Export Law not only makes Law No. 118 of 1975 accessible to a broader audience but also reinforces Egypt's commitment to openness and clarity in its legal system. This English version of the Import and Export Law serves as a bridge for international cooperation, offering clarity, certainty, and confidence to all those engaged in Egypt's import and export activities.

Translation of Law No. 118 of 1975 (Download PDF)

