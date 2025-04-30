Indonesia Updates Import Customs Procedures: Key Changes In DGCE Regulation No. 5/2025

On March 14, 2025, Indonesia's Director General of Customs and Excise issued Regulation No. PER-5/BC/2025 ("DGCE Reg. 5/2025"), amending Regulation No. P-22/BC/2009 ("DGCE Reg. 22/2009") on Import Customs Declarations. The new regulation introduces key revisions focused on updating the terminology, format, and procedural elements of the customs declaration process.

Under Article 2 of DGCE Reg. 22/2009, there are nine types of import customs declarations, including one specifically for personal goods of passengers and crew of means of transport (listed under letter c). The procedural details for this category are set out in Chapter IV of the same regulation.

However, DGCE Reg. 5/2025 introduces a key amendment by replacing the term "personal goods of passengers" with "import of goods carried by passengers". This shift in language is significant – it broadens the scope of the declaration, no longer limiting it to personal belongings but instead covering all goods carried by passengers, whether for personal or other purposes.

In addition, Article 9 of DGCE Reg. 22/2009, which governs the declaration form used for goods carried by passengers or transport crew, has also been revised by DGCE Reg. 5/2025. We outline the changes as follows:

Article 9 DGCE Reg. 22/2009 DGCE Reg. 5/2025 (1) Declaration of Import of personal Goods of Passengers and Crew of means of transport as referred to in Article 2 letter c shall be designated with code BC 2.2. (1) Declaration of Import of Goods Carried by Passengers and Crew of means of transport (Customs Declaration) as referred to in Article 2 letter c shall be designated with code BC 2.2. (2) The declaration form as referred to in paragraph (1) shall be made with the following provisions: a. using paper measuring 260 x 180 mm; b. consists of one declaration sheet; and c. in one copy for the Customs Office. (2) The declaration form as referred to in paragraph (1) shall be made with the following provisions: a. using paper measuring 100 x 210 mm; b. consists of one declaration sheet, which contains two pages; and c. in one copy for the Customs Office. (3) The declaration form as referred to in paragraph (1), in addition to using the Indonesian language, may be accompanied by a translation in English, Japanese, French, Arabic, or Chinese. (3) The declaration form as referred to in paragraph (1), in addition to using the Indonesian language, may be accompanied by a translation in English or other languages.

Transitional Use of Updated Declaration Form

As part of the updates introduced under DGCE Reg. 5/2025, a new and amended format for the BC 2.2 customs declaration – used for goods carried by passengers and crew – has been adopted as Annex III of the regulation.

While DGCE Reg. 5/2025 is already in force, the previous declaration format, instructions, and content issued by the Directorate General of Customs and Excise will remain in effect until April 30, 2025. This transitional period allows sufficient time for adjustment before the mandatory use of the new form begins on May 1, 2025.

