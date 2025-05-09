Indonesia Tightens Export Controls With New Finance Ministry Decree

In a continued effort to streamline and strengthen its export governance, the Indonesian government has introduced an updated list of goods prohibited from export.

In a continued effort to streamline and strengthen its export governance, the Indonesian government has introduced an updated list of goods prohibited from export. This move is part of a broader push to enhance regulatory clarity and ensure greater alignment across trade and finance policy.

The Minister of Finance (“MOF”) recently issued MOF Decree No. 5/KM.4/2025 on the List of Goods Prohibited for Export, referencing Minister of Trade (“MOT”) Regulation No. 22 of 2023, as most recently amended by MOT Regulation No. 8 of 2025 on the Third Amendment to MOT Regulation No. 22 of 2023 on Goods Prohibited from Being Exported (“MOF Decree 5/2025”).

This decree officially came into effect on March 14, 2025, and is an important part of a more orderly and integrated national export regime.

The issuance of MOF Decree 5/2025 is a direct response to the need for stronger implementation of export prohibition policies already established in the MOT regulation. Notably, this new decree functions as a technical instrument designed to operationalize the enforcement of export prohibitions in the field.

Essentially, MOF Decree 5/2025 formalizes the authority of the Directorate General of Customs and Excise to supervise and ensure compliance with the export prohibitions outlined in the MOT regulation. This reinforces Indonesia's commitment to effective regulation and strengthens the ability to monitor and control prohibited exports.

Role of MOF Decree 5/2025 in Export Control Enforcement

MOF Decree 5/2025 provides the legal foundation for customs and excise authorities to take direct action in the enforcement of export prohibitions. Specifically, it mandates that goods listed in the Appendix of MOF Decree 5/2025 are not released for export, ensuring stricter oversight and compliance. These goods include certain types of wood products, minerals, and tin, among others.

In line with regulations issued by the Minister of Trade, the scope of this decree also extends to exports from various zones, including Special Economic Zones, Free Trade Zones, Free Ports, and Bonded Zones.

In essence, MOF Decree 5/2025 acts as a bridge, connecting macro-level policy set by the MOT with practical, on-the-ground enforcement under the authority of the MOF, specifically the Directorate General of Customs and Excise. This seeks to ensure a seamless and effective execution of Indonesia's export control framework.

