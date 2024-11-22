Import Regulations: Food, Grains, Soybeans & Wood — Youssry Saleh Law Firm

Import Regulations for Essential Commodities in Egypt

Egypt's Import and Export Regulations Law No. 118 of 1975 serves as the primary legal framework governing the importation of goods into the country. This comprehensive law outlines rules and procedures for both public and private entities engaged in import activities.

One of the key provisions of the law is the Minister of Foreign Trade and Industry's authority to define specific procedures and regulations for the import process (Article 1). This includes ability to restrict importation to certain "agreement countries" and reserve the import of "essential commodities" for the public sector alone.

When it comes to the import of food, grains, soya beans, and wood – all of which can be considered essential commodities – the law provides several important guidelines:

Food, Grains, and Soya Beans:

Import of these staple goods is generally allowed for both the public and private sectors, as part of the country's overall economic plan (Article 1).

However, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Industry may choose to limit importation of certain essential food items to public sector entities only (Article 1).

Imported food, grains, and soya beans are subject to specific control and inspection measures to ensure they meet the required conditions and specifications (Articles 9-13).

Imported wood is subject to the same control and inspection requirements as food, grains, and soya beans

Moreover, on 16 July 2020, the Board of Directors of the National Food and Safety Authority ("NFSA") issued a Decision No. 6 of 2020 setting rules for regulating the importation of food in Egypt (the "Decision"). Before the issuance of this Decision, imported food was subject to the general standard requirements of importation license. However, this Decision prohibited any food facility or food importer, whether a natural person or a company to undertake any activity of food importation without obtaining the prior license from the NFSA.

Wood:

Import of wood and timber products is also governed by the provisions of Law No. 118 of 1975.

As with other commodities, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Industry has the authority to restrict importation of wood to certain countries or reserve it for the public sector (Article 1).

Additionally, the law establishes a comprehensive system of registration and regulation for exporters, including the ability to warn, suspend, or cancel an exporter's registration for breaching the law's provisions. This would also apply to any entity engaged in the export of wood from Egypt.

It's important to note that the specific regulations, procedures, and requirements for importing wood into Egypt may be subject to periodic updates and changes by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Industry. Importers should always refer to the latest ministerial decisions and guidance to ensure compliance with the current legal framework.

Import from "Agreement Countries":

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Industry may confine the import of goods, including wood, to certain "agreement countries"

Import Duties:

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Industry has the authority to impose duties on exports, not exceeding 100% of the goods' value, in order to ensure a reasonable profit for the exporter

Specific commodities subject to these duties, the duty amounts, and the collection procedures are to be defined by a ministerial decision

Regardless of the specific commodity, the law empowers the Minister of Foreign Trade and Industry to impose duties on exports, not exceeding 100% of the goods' value, in order to ensure a reasonable profit for the exporter (Article 8).

Moreover, the law establishes a comprehensive system of registration and regulation for exporters, including the ability to warn, suspend, or cancel an exporter's registration for breaching the law's provisions (Articles 4-6).

Conclusion:

In summary, Egypt's Import and Export Regulations Law No. 118 of 1975 provides a robust framework for the importation of essential commodities, such as food, grains, soya beans, and wood. The law grants the Minister of Foreign Trade and Industry significant authority to control and regulate these imports, ensuring alignment with the country's economic priorities and safeguarding the quality and safety of imported goods.