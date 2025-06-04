|TRADE ALERT – Sanctions on Syria
|HEADLINE
|Department of Treasury Issues a General License Lifting Some Sanctions on Syria
|DATE
|June 2, 2025
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|May 23, 2025
|BACKGROUND
|In December 2024, Bashar al-Assad's regime was ousted from Syria. On May 13, 2025, President Trump announced that he was "ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start." The following week, the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Syria General License (GL) 25 to provide immediate sanctions relief for Syria from some (but not all) of the prohibitions.
|DETAILS
|
Authorizations:
GL 25 permits a range of activities that were previously prohibited for U.S. persons. For example, the license authorizes U.S. persons to provide a wide range of financial and other services to people and companies in Syria, pursue new investments there, and engage in transactions involving the new Government of Syria and Syrian-origin petroleum and related products. U.S. banks are also authorized to process transactions for any activities authorized by GL 25.
The authorizations apply only to transactions involving:
OFAC published a FAQ Fact Sheet for GL 25 that notes:
The U.S. Department of State issued a 180-day waiver of the Caesar Act, (22 U.S.C. 8791), which places additional restrictions on investment in certain industries, but this relief cannot be extended beyond 180 days without action by Congress.
What is Not Authorized:
The Administration's actions did not repeal any underlying regulations or statutes (including the Syria Accountability Act (export control restrictions) or the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act (investment and sectoral restrictions)) that comprise the comprehensive sanctions program targeting Syria.
In particular, the GL 25 action does not:
On May 28, 2025, the EU adopted legal acts to lift all economic restrictive measures on Syria, with some exceptions for former Assad regime members.
|CITE
|
GL 25 lifts certain Syria-related prohibitions imposed under the following sanctions programs:
