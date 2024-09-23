It has been reported that on 18 September the Bulgarian Government approved a decision allowing Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to receive goods and services from Russia.
Kozloduy NPP is permitted to import iron and steel products from Russia as well as goods, technology and technical assistance required to implement contracts.
The EU prohibits the import of steel from Russia as part of its restrictive measures in view of the situation in Ukraine. Bulgarian Government's derogation from the EU rules will remain in place until the contracts are fulfilled.
