ARTICLE
23 September 2024

Bulgaria Approves An Exemption From The EU Restrictive Measures To Allow Goods Supply And Services Provision For Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

G
Gherson

Contributor

Gherson logo

Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.

With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.

Explore Firm Details
It has been reported that on 18 September the Bulgarian Government approved a decision allowing Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to receive goods and services from Russia.
Worldwide International Law
Photo of Gherson  
Authors

It has been reported that on 18 September the Bulgarian Government approved a decision allowing Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to receive goods and services from Russia.

Kozloduy NPP is permitted to import iron and steel products from Russia as well as goods, technology and technical assistance required to implement contracts.

The EU prohibits the import of steel from Russia as part of its restrictive measures in view of the situation in Ukraine. Bulgarian Government's derogation from the EU rules will remain in place until the contracts are fulfilled.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gherson  
Gherson  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More