Webinar: From Prompting To Invention Capture: Practical Copilot Workflows For IP Professionals

founded his firm's strategic Asian branch office in Singapore, which has become a major hub for IP matters in Asia. Martin Schweiger has his own blog, IP Lawyer Tools, that produces materials in helping to guide bright young people through the mine fields that the intellectual property (IP) profession has. It shows you specific solutions that can save you time and increase your productivity.

Many IP professionals are exploring how tools such as Microsoft Copilot can support their work. In practice, however, general-purpose setups often produce results that are too broad to be directly useful in patent workflows. This webinar presents a more structured approach.

The session begins with practical examples of "IP Lawyer Prompting". Participants will see how well-designed prompts can help analyse technical descriptions, identify inventive concepts and guide Copilot towards more relevant and usable outputs. Building on this, the webinar shows why prompting alone is often not sufficient in professional IP environments.

In the second part, Martin Schweiger introduces a structured approach to invention capture using a specialised Copilot setup. Designed for inventor interviews and early-stage patent work, the system helps to:

Guide inventors through structured discussions

Capture technical ideas more systematically

Prepare clearer and more usable invention disclosures

The session demonstrates how combining structured prompting with a workflow-based Copilot environment can lead to more precise and practical results than general-purpose use. This webinar is aimed at IP professionals who are looking for practical ways to improve invention capture, internal workflows and early-stage patent preparation.

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